Genius sues Google Over Replicated Song Lyrics Following Hiding Another Secret Code To Prove It

By- Alok Chand
Directly onto a search results page, which makes it so that you don’t even have to click through the Genius website anymore. How did Genius become certain of that discovery? to the Morse code to the word”REDHANDED” (as in, Google has been captured red-handed). These apostrophes showed up in results. But here’s the thing. After facing Google with that signs as explained in a litigation Guru filed today against the search giant (with Genius describing that signs as Watermark #1), Pro afterward decided to hide another secret code (Watermark #2) within its lyrics to further establish the lyrics are being reproduced.

To be able to test its suspicion, Genius explains in the lawsuit against Google which expects $50 million in compensation that”in August 2019, Genius devised another watermark (‘Watermark #2′). This watermark involves replacing the 15th, 16th, 19th, and 25th spaces of the lyrics of each song with a special whitespace character are known as a four-per-em’ space.”This personality (U+2005) appears identical to the normal’space’ character (U+0020) but maybe differentiated through Unicode character codes readable by a computer. If one ignores the first 14 spaces of a song’s lyrics, then interprets the four-per-em spaces as dashes, and spaces that are regular as dots, the arrangement spells

This originally stems from Genius’ feeling that Google was lifting lyrics at least as early as 2016, back when a program engineer discovered that Desiigner’s Panda song lyrics on Google matched those on Genius. The lyrics that are extremely difficult to comprehend, but based on The Wall Street Journal, Genius had the error-free variant of the lyrics right from the artist. Seeing Google carry lyrics, not to mention Genius’ watermarks’ existence inside lyrics that show up in results, motivated the lyrics website to take its beef to the next level with Google.Google has defended itself instead of relying on third-parties for that job.

Alok Chand

