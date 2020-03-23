Home Gaming Gaming News: Tomb Raider is free to Continue Steam for a Restricted...
Gaming News: Tomb Raider is free to Continue Steam for a Restricted time

By- Saurabh Jha 'AZAD'
Quare Enix has announced the very first in the trilogy, the 2013 Tomb Raider game, is available for free to continue Steam for a limited time.

The deal is part of Square Enix’s Stay Home and Play effort, started in the center of this pandemic that is continuing. Warmed by the global efforts being made to keep people in their homes to reduce transmissions and contractions of the virus, Square Enix has said that this is”a present” into the area.
Square Enix confirmed the 2013 Tomb Raider and Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris are liberated on Steam now and will stay so until Monday, March 23, 23:59 PDT/ 6.59 am GMT on Tuesday, March 24. They are yours to keep once you’ve obtained the games.
A virtual encounter

“Gamers are part of a global community. We rally online to return balance to fantasy kingdoms, recruit team indulge through action matches, and to save the world from sci-fi dangers. For others, shifting to online play and work is unknown territory.”

Neither of those games is exactly brand spanking new but between them they pretty much hit the mark of what anybody may need at the moment; although the 2013 reboot is a superb way to go on a thrilling solo experience, Temple of Osiris is an opportunity to play with up to others in the event the isolation is just becoming too much.

It is offers like these that are probably currently helping its concurrent user documents split the platform reach 20 million for its first time

Saurabh Jha 'AZAD'
