GameStop: All US Shops Are Closing After Attempting To Claim They’Crucial’ To Shut

- Advertisement -

The video game retail chain GameStop is going to close people access to US storefronts beginning Sunday, March 22, due to the spread of this coronavirus.

Along with shutting its US shops, GameStop says it will nonetheless allow customers to place orders for curbside pickup, as well as digital and e-commerce orders.

GameStop has finally surrendered to the inevitable, declaring that its US shops will close effective Sunday, March 22, after days of what has seemed at times to be head-scratching moves from the business who haven’t consistently reflected the gravity of the coronavirus crisis.

That included a marginally tone-deaf announcement that the series would start promoting DOOM Eternal a day before its launch, on March 19,” as a security precaution for our clients and partners” while Animal Crossing about to release on March 20 as intended. Social media was quickly flooded from frustrated and scared workers who claimed that conditions were not safe, they did not have the necessary precautionary equipment like hand sanitizer that was sufficient, they feared for their safety. Afterward came GameStop’s attempt to assert its business is”essential” to attempt to skirt the rising lockdowns that are occurring around the country.

Here’s where things stand now:

Shops that are not already closed will”temporarily stop client access to storefronts” beginning Sunday. The business will supply at shipping as well as shops and is currently changing to orders on a basis. This, the business declared on Saturday, “will permit the company to continue to serve clients who have bought online at GameStop.com along with the GameStop program and have requested a product pick-up at their regional shop.”

From the organization’s Saturday announcement, it added that”all of US GameStop workers have been [assured] that they do not have to work if they are not comfortable and should remain home if they feel sick.” The company is also promising to pay all US employees whose hours have been removed an additional two weeks in their regular pay rate based on. GameStop says it will reimburse all US workers one month of the worker part of advantage expenses.

The following statement was supplied by GameStop CEO George Sherman relating to this new move by the company:

This is an unprecedented time and each day brings new details regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. Our priority has been and continues to be about the well-being of our workers, clients and business partners. We have been steadfast in CDC-guided security and local government requests for retailers in each of our communities. As millions of Americans seem to GameStop to adapt to their normal of time in the home, for work, learning, and play, we have implemented practices to help ensure the safety. We think it is wise to institute security protocols while meeting this demand. As stores that stay in operation will offer just pick-up at shipping or the door to house tasks to protect customers and our workers.