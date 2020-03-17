Home Entertainment Celebrities Game of Thrones: Emilia Clarke Annoyed Jon Snow Got Away With Murder
Game of Thrones: Emilia Clarke Annoyed Jon Snow Got Away With Murder

By- Naveen Yadav
Games of Thrones star Emilia Clarke is still annoyed Jon Snow got away with murder. As the once solidly plotted show raced toward the finish line in a sloppy and sometimes frustrating manner, turning many lovers against it across the way.

Obviously, clues were planted before season 8 which such a twist was in the cards to the personality, but showrunners David Benioff and Dan Weiss arguably handled the”Mad Queen” twist clumsily and finally did wrong by among the show’s most beloved characters. From the show’s final episode, the now-mad Daenerys finished her assault outraging by plunging a knife into his former queen, thus finishing her reign of terror, her buff Jon Snow who took matters into his own hands.

Speaking to The Times, Clarke discussed her ideas about the way Game of Thrones wrapped up its narrative and her character, and like fans, she has a problem with how things went down. Especially, Clarke is bothered her character died for her offenses contrary to King’s Landing whilst Kit Harington’s Snow got away without consequences. She explained, “Yeah, I felt for her. I believed for [Daenerys] was I annoyed that Jon Snow didn’t have to deal with something, and her? He got away with murder — literally.”

As fans recall, after dispatching Daenerys and seeing her closing living dragon Drogon carry away her body,

Snow acquired a rather ambiguous ending because he left supporting the destruction at King’s Landing — also washing his hands of any leadership role in post-war Westeros – to return to Castle Black where he previously served in the Night’s Watch and be mesmerized with his old friends including his dire wolf Ghost. Snow was seen going into the snowy hinterlands where he met the Folk, for example, his lover Ygritte, also battled with the White Walkers.

According to Clarke was unjust as he chose to walk off after taking justice into his own hands and murdering Daenerys in cold blood. In ways, Snow appeared justified in killing Daenerys who with bloodlust had become crazed at the point in the narrative and was not able to dial things back. That said, it may have been interesting and resonant to possess Snow confront some kind of consequences for killing Daenerys possibly at the hands of a grief-stricken Drogon.

