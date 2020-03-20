Game Developers Conference moves to August 4, which Appears optimistic

- Advertisement -

The Game Developers Conference was supposed to happen this week, however, the event was postponed due to health issues within the coronavirus outbreak. Its organizers have announced a new date to the event which will be at scheduled to take place on August 4–supposing the world isn’t still fighting the Covid-19 pandemic, that’s off.

Although the announcement was short, Informal Tech, GDC’s organizers, said the summer event will”retain the same high amount of expert-led talks as the conventional GDC, together with a freestyle two-day expo show floor” . As always, GDC Summer will take place in the Moscone Convention Center in San Francisco.

“Security remains the GDC organizers’ predominant concern along with the GDC staff will continue to track the most recent information from health officials to guarantee a secure and compelling event for everybody at GDC Summer,” GDC’s organizers said in a media release.

As though that announcement is out of touch it’s hard not to feel. According to many specialists, the Covid-19 pandemic is only going to get worse in North America over the coming weeks, with several cities (including San Francisco) on full lockdown to try and halt the virus from spreading. There’s no telling if the coronavirus epidemic will be by August under control. Who is going to commit to a major event now?

Even if the epidemic has slowed to the point at which public gatherings are safe, the financial damage caused by Covid-19 is going to be severe, and I can’t imagine a good deal of developers are eager to reserve flights and accommodations to among the world’s most expensive cities–especially after so many are already struggling to recover the exorbitant expenses of attending the series after it had been initially postponed.

I guess only time will tell. But if GDC Summer will happen, it is hard to imagine it as flourishing as a GDC.