Frozen 2 Referenced The Little Mermaid However, The Disney Classic Is Not Canon Yet

In one of the sequences, Frozen 2 comprised a reference to Hans Christian Andersen, the writer responsible for its source material. Frozen 2 is a reference to the author responsible for inspiring the Whole Frozen universe — and The Little Mermaid. The Disney sequel saw the realm of Arendelle beginning to come aside for mysterious reasons which were traced back to a far-off mysterious forest, related to stories that primary characters Elsa (Idina Menzel) and Anna (Kristen Bell) were told as children. The offhand comment by her father that he’s reading a book by”a brand new Danish writer ” is a reference to Hans Christian Anderson, whose story”The Snow Queen” motivated Frozen.

Frozen two ‘elaborate premise may have upended the status quo of the Frozen world, but such bold choices did not seem to upset audiences. Garnering strong reviews from both audiences and critics alike, Frozen two eventually become an even bigger box office phenomenon compared to its massive predecessor. In reality, Frozen 2 set a Disney animation box office opening weekend album.WithFrozen 2 now available for streaming because of coronavirus, audiences have turned their attention towards smaller specifics and Easter Eggs that one might have missed in a first theatrical viewing. One example of this is the film’s shout-out to a famous writer who inspired the entire Frozen world: Hans Christian Andersen. The Hans Christian Andersen reference happens during the trip within the mysterious glacier Ahtohallan of Elsa.

Within these walls, Elsa is greeted with the memories of her ancestors, as well as ice reflections of her memories. 1 memory depicted an adolescent version of her father. The father responds that it is something by”some new Danish author.” This is a reference to Danish author Hans Christian Andersen, a writer who was responsible for writing The Snow Queen. This 1844 text functioned as the creative inspiration for the entire Frozen franchise, which had previously paid homage to Andersen through the names of Frozen characters Hans and Kristoff. This second does not stop at referencing Hans Christian Andersen. It invokes another iconic book Andersen penned, one that Disney is familiar with. The publication Elsa’s father is reading has a cover comprising a silhouette of a mermaid, indicating that he’s reading Andersen’s The Little Mermaid.

Written in 1837, Small Mermaid was adapted into an animated Disney musical in 1989. The explicit link between Frozen and Small Mermaid could send Disney fans into a frenzy, speculating over the possibility of a potential future association involving the two properties. Because this Easter Egg appears to be just that, speculation should be placed on pause. Nothing in this scene indicates an actual version of Ariel exists beyond Andersen’s book’s pages. For the time being, it’s a tip of the hat to Andersen’s literary legacy, instead of a sign that Disney’s version of Ariel is canon from the Frozen world-class. Still, it’s a moment that does state Disney is aware that a connection is shared by two of their most famous animated princesses. If Disney ever wished to create Ariel canon on earth of Frozen, this little Easter Egg from Frozen 2 could be used to retroactively justify the existence of the character.