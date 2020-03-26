Home In News From The Numbers: Here's What The Senate Approved In $2 Trillion Stimulus...
From The Numbers: Here’s What The Senate Approved In $2 Trillion Stimulus Package

By- Alok Chand
Following times of protracted discussions and a last-minute effort by Republicans to change unemployment benefits, the Senate declared the biggest economic relief invoice from U.S. history late Wednesday night, with all the House set to vote on the bundle Friday until it strikes President Trump’s desk to become law. By the numbers, here is who the bill is allocating funds to:

$50 billion has been set aside for airlines, divided into $25 billion in loans and another $25 billion in grants, which may not be necessary for repayment.
Hospitals, strapped for protective gear and ventilators, are set for $130 billion, while the Wall Street Journal said $16 billion will be used to make a stockpile of gear.

Many American workers will get one-time payments of $1,200 (or $2,400 for married couples), whereas single or combined parents qualify for $500 per child.
$150 billion is allowed for cities and states, which New York Gov.
About $17 billion is set aside for companies that are necessary for national security, which the Washington Post reported has been done to ensure support for Boeing, citing three sources familiar with the matter.
Essential quote: “A fight has arrived on our shores,” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-K.Y., said on the ground Wednesday. “We didn’t seek it. We didn’t want it. But now, we are going to win it”

Big number: 3.28 million. That many workers filed based on data released Thursday. It is an increase of 3 million over the week of 280,00 claims⁠–already the highest number of software since 2017, based on Department of Labor data.

Surprising fact: President Trump’s businesses–or ones run with his kids –are not eligible for any of their Treasury Department-backed funding. It is a supply in the stimulus bill which applies to Vice President Mike Pence, members of Congress, heads of departments, along with spouses, their children and in-laws.

Post reported the unemployment benefits amendment proposed by the senators was defeated in a different vote, until the total Senate voted in favor of this package⁠–minus four members who are quarantined because of testing positive for (or having been subjected ) to coronavirus.

Alok Chand

