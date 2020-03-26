From Russia With Love? Putin’s Medical Supplies Present To Coronavirus-Hit Italy Increases Questions

- Advertisement -

A coronavirus gear package sent from Russia to Italy, the worst-hit country outside China, has reportedly been tagged”useless” by German officials and motivated accusations that President Vladimir Putin is embarking on a diplomatic charm offensive by exploiting gaps in the European Union’s answer to COVID-19. The package, dubbed”From Russia With Love” was hurried to Italy on Sunday and based on Reuters, is made up of ventilators, disinfectants, masks, protective gear, and testing kits.

The move follows a phone call on Saturday between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte of Italy. However, according to the Moscow Times, citing an unnamed’high-tech political origin’ in the Italian newspaper La Stampa, “Eighty percent of Russian supplies are entirely useless or of little use to Italy,” the source said. The source allegedly proceeded to accuse Putin of faking on a”diplomatic and geopolitical” charm offensive, but the report has been slammed as”perverse” from Russia’s ambassador to Italy, Sergei Razov, local news agency RIA Novosti reported.

The agreement was finalized by both countries’ defense ministries, Reuters reported, although supplies were transported in military airplanes. Military medics were among the team. Italy has recently times exceeded China by the number of deaths caused by coronavirus: Many 7,500 people have died, followed by Spain, with over 4,000 COVID-19 deaths, based on information from Johns Hopkins University. Meanwhile, Spain, the 2nd worst-hit nation in Europe, found that 340,000 rapid coronavirus evaluation kits sent from China which were allowed for testing of healthcare workers and the elderly in care homes are mostly incorrect.

The tests were fabricated by Shenzen-based firm Bioeasy delivers outcomes within 15 minutes in a way like a pregnancy test. But microbiologists say the tests don’t make sense to utilize, El Pais newspaper reported. Tangent: Accusations of Putin attempting to win favor from Italian governments would not be wholly off the mark, together with Italy’s relations with Russia being nearer than many EU states. Nathalie Tocci, manager of the International Affairs think tank located in Rome, informed the Financial Times that Russia, by acting quickly to deliver support, was tapping into Italian Euroscepticism and anger in an initially slow EU answer.”

Russia needs a fast win, so it wants to act fast…It does exactly what Russia always does, which will grab low-hanging fruit,” Tocci told Russia has sought to downplay coronavirus worries until this week, if Putin eventually postponed a vote. As of Thursday afternoon, there are 840 confirmed instances of coronavirus from Russia. The size of the nation poses challenges in handling COVID-19 spread and reporting, but Putin has said that Russians will soon be off work a week to slow its spread. Crucial background: The rapid acceleration in fresh cases of COVID-19 in Europe, and deaths caused by it,

Has observed hospitals and care centers in Italy and Spain overwhelmed beneath the weight of demand for healthcare. Concerns regarding shortages of personal protective equipment (PPE) has inspired expressions from overseas and donation efforts, but these most recent concerns raise questions about how successful these acts of solidarity are. Meanwhile, a worldwide run on PPE and facemasks has inspired the likes of fashion companies to pivot their production to making the vital equipment in demand by health care professionals around the world.