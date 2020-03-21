Home Lifestyle 'Friends' Reunion Show on HBO Max Postponed Due to This Corona Virus
‘Friends’ Reunion Show on HBO Max Postponed Due to This Corona Virus

By- Alok Chand
HBO Max is a new streaming service set to start in May of 2020. Amidst a ton of streaming solutions, HBO Max was expecting that a highly-anticipated’ Friends’ reunion show would allow it to make a large splash and hit the floor running. The’Friends’ reunion series has since been delayed on account of the coronavirus. With the U.S. still working hard to contain the virus and keep it from dispersing, every Hollywood generation is effectively in an indefinite hiatus. See BGR’s homepage for more stories.

AT&T’s HBO Max sounds persuasive while you can make a case arguing the very last thing we want is still another streaming service. TNT, TBS, truTV, the Cartoon Network, and more.Beyond that HBO Max will also be the location where readers may enjoy all six seasons (148 episodes worth) Of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, a classic 90s comedy that has been conspicuously absent in streaming platforms. Still, there’s no question that the biggest show coming to HBO Max is Friends, the popular NBC series that enjoyed renewed popularity when it was on Netflix for a couple years.

Though Friends was one of Netflix's most-streamed apps, it abandoned Netflix's catalogue this past December. With HBO Max place to debut in May of this year — and when the coronavirus has some influence on the launch it was seen — the new streaming agency was poised to create a huge splash with a highly expected'Friends' reunion special.As it happens, the reunion was put on account of the coronavirus effectively putting every generation in Hollywood on hold. The Hollywood Reporter notes:Sources tell The Hollywood Reporter that the unscripted special was set to be filmed next Monday and Tuesday on the show's iconic and former home in Stage 24 of the Warner Bros..

Studio lot in Burbank. Given the current condition of the coronavirus pandemic, manufacturing has been delayed until at least May. A proper filming date hasn’t yet been determined as it is unclear when any programming will be able to restart production.This is a setback for HBO Max given that any new streaming agency should make a big splash. Indeed, we noticed how the prevalence of The Mandalorian on Disney+ helped boost subscribers a couple of weeks ago. Apple TV+ has released a steady of compelling shows, however they lack.At this speed, it remains unclear if the Friends reunion will impact the launch of HBO Max or if the reunion will only air a few months later than originally intended.

