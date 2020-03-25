Free Program Allows You To Watch Netflix With Friends While You’re Quarantined

People across the nation and around the world are quarantining themselves in an effort to stop COVID-19 infections and stop the novel coronavirus from spreading. An increasing number of individuals in the United States are finally starting to take the risk seriously, so self-quarantining and potentially not visiting any friends or family for a month or even longer. Staying connected is of extreme importance, and there is a nifty free Netflix program that provides a smart way to virtually hang out with friends and family whilst enjoying a shared experience.

Does anyone recall chatting while TV about shows collectively and calling your friends? I used to do it all the time, and I’m not dating myself too much with that admission. It was a terrific way to join despite being 15, and have an experience. It was a wonderful way to piss your parents off as you’d be hogging the phone for hours at a time. In an age where everything and everyone is always connected, people don’t often share experiences such as this. After all, younger generations watch TV these days. Individuals have their streaming solutions of choice they want to and they watch content on demand.

Then, after they’re done watching, they may chat at some later stage in time about the show with family and friends. There’s obviously nothing wrong with that, but the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak changes things a bit. Businesses are closed, and schools are closed, and everybody is being requested to self-quarantine in an effort to slow the spread of the virus. While cooped up in their houses, but having shared experiences and communicating are not the same thing Obviously, people can still communicate with the outside world in any number of ways. An awesome Chrome browser plugin called Netflix Party is definitely a must-have while we are all hunkered down into our homes seeking to slow down the spread of this novel coronavirus.

The browser expansion is available for mac OS and Windows apparatus, and it’s completely free to download and use. In brief, Netflix Party transforms show or any picture you might be flowing into a family who joins the party and a shared experience with any of your friends. Playback is dispersed so you’re all seeing the same thing at precisely the time, and there’s a group chat box you are able to open on the side of the display so everyone can discuss whatever movie or show you’re all screaming. Here’s a video that reveals Netflix Party inactivity:

Netflix Party is a fantastic way to remotely associate with family and friends anytime, but it is particularly important now in light of everything that’s happening in the world. It will be quite a while before we can go out of our homes again, let alone travel around the world to see. Watching Netflix is away. And when you’re looking for something new to stream, we have got plenty of