Flipkart Big Shopping Days 2020 Sale Kicks in March 19: All the Top Offers Revealed So Far

This week, the Big Shopping Days purchase of Flipkart is making a comeback. The online marketplace that is Walmart-owned will operate from March 19. Flipkart sale will include bundled supplies and discounts on smartphones, laptops, TVs, wearables, speakers’ home goods and more. Flipkart has tied up to offer a 10 percent immediate discount to SBI credit card consumers. Flipkart has started showing a number.

Some of the mobile phones will be available at their cheapest costs’, according to a teaser page for the Large Shopping Times sale of Flipkart.

Redmi Note 7 Guru will be sold at Rs. 11,999 while the Vivo Z1 Pro will soon be accessible at Rs. 11,990 during the Big Shopping Days purchase this week. Samsung Galaxy S9$27,989 will probably be marketed at Rs. 21,999. The Realme 5 Pro$12,595 will be accessible at Rs. 11,999 while the Samsung Galaxy A50$14,990 will probably be offered at Rs. 12,999 alongside a bunch of bundled offers. Apple’s iPhone XS 64GB will be down to Rs. 52,999 during this week’s Big Shopping Days purchase on Flipkart and will probably be available with no-cost EMI payment option with select payment procedures.

Flipkart will provide a reduction value of Rs. 12,000 on the Oppo Reno 10x Zoom$39,990, bringing down the effective price of the smartphone to only Rs. 24,990. The discount will be automatically applied when you select any online payment method. The Asus 6Z$27,999 will probably be offered at Rs. 23,999 along with the Google Pixel 3a$36,799 will soon be available at Rs. 26,999 (4GB, 64GB) throughout the Flipkart purchase this week.

The Big Shopping Days sale will also feature a market deal on the Realme X2 Pro with an extra Rs. 4,000 as an instantaneous discount over the standard exchange worth of an old smartphone. The Realme X2$16,988 will probably be sold at Rs. 14,999 throughout the Flipkart sale while the Vivo U10 budget smartphone will probably be down to Rs. 7,990 (extra Rs. 1,500 off on prepaid orders).

Besides smartphones, Flipkart’s Large Shopping Days purchase will feature provides on sound equipment home products, wearables, smart TVs, and much more. Flipkart is promising up to 80 percent off on a large choice of electronics. As we will bring you the very best deals and offers in the Large Shopping Days sale of Flipkart when it kicks off on March 19.