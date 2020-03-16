Home In News Flipkart Big Shopping Days 2020 Sale Kicks in March 19: All the...
In News

Flipkart Big Shopping Days 2020 Sale Kicks in March 19: All the Top Offers Revealed So Far

By- navin yadav
- Advertisement -

This week, the Big Shopping Days purchase of Flipkart is making a comeback. The online marketplace that is Walmart-owned will operate from March 19. Flipkart sale will include bundled supplies and discounts on smartphones, laptops, TVs, wearables, speakers’ home goods and more. Flipkart has tied up to offer a 10 percent immediate discount to SBI credit card consumers. Flipkart has started showing a number.

Some of the mobile phones will be available at their cheapest costs’, according to a teaser page for the Large Shopping Times sale of Flipkart.

Redmi Note 7 Guru will be sold at Rs. 11,999 while the Vivo Z1 Pro will soon be accessible at Rs. 11,990 during the Big Shopping Days purchase this week. Samsung Galaxy S9$27,989 will probably be marketed at Rs. 21,999. The Realme 5 Pro$12,595 will be accessible at Rs. 11,999 while the Samsung Galaxy A50$14,990 will probably be offered at Rs. 12,999 alongside a bunch of bundled offers. Apple’s iPhone XS 64GB will be down to Rs. 52,999 during this week’s Big Shopping Days purchase on Flipkart and will probably be available with no-cost EMI payment option with select payment procedures.

Also Read:   Schedule to watch 2020 Movie Awards like Oscars, BAFTA & more

Flipkart will provide a reduction value of Rs. 12,000 on the Oppo Reno 10x Zoom$39,990, bringing down the effective price of the smartphone to only Rs. 24,990. The discount will be automatically applied when you select any online payment method. The Asus 6Z$27,999 will probably be offered at Rs. 23,999 along with the Google Pixel 3a$36,799 will soon be available at Rs. 26,999 (4GB, 64GB) throughout the Flipkart purchase this week.

The Big Shopping Days sale will also feature a market deal on the Realme X2 Pro with an extra Rs. 4,000 as an instantaneous discount over the standard exchange worth of an old smartphone. The Realme X2$16,988 will probably be sold at Rs. 14,999 throughout the Flipkart sale while the Vivo U10 budget smartphone will probably be down to Rs. 7,990 (extra Rs. 1,500 off on prepaid orders).

Also Read:   Jessica Simpson Shares Adorable Family Christmas Photo With Husband and Their Kids
Also Read:   List of 49 people who died during three days of Northeast Delhi violence

Besides smartphones, Flipkart’s Large Shopping Days purchase will feature provides on sound equipment home products, wearables, smart TVs, and much more. Flipkart is promising up to 80 percent off on a large choice of electronics. As we will bring you the very best deals and offers in the Large Shopping Days sale of Flipkart when it kicks off on March 19.

- Advertisement -
navin yadav

RELATED ARTICLES

In News

Make hand sanitizer at home: you’ll need some Ingredients

Saurabh Jha 'AZAD' -
The demand for hand sanitizer is at an all-time high given the flu spread. Because of this, figuring out where to purchase hand sanitizer...
Read more
In News

List of 49 people who died during three days of Northeast Delhi violence

Vikash Kumar -
We'd love to present this listing by first expressing our deepest condolences to the families of those who have lost a loved one in...
Read more
In News

Supergirl: Says the event, her roommate, who’s severely hurt is attacked by a terrorist

Vikash Kumar -
The CW has introduced the official synopsis for"Reality Bytes," the March 15 episode of Supergirl. In the event, her roommate, who's severely hurt is...
Read more
In News

Delhi Crime: Home Ministry has said it was monitoring the situation

Vikash Kumar -
Delhi violence: The Offenders used illegal weapons during the clashes, the sources said, Including several These Firearms and gun cartridges have been Retrieved from...
Read more
In News

Bernie Sanders Wins New Hampshire Primary Democratic, and since main symbols the first in a string of party chief elections

Vikash Kumar -
Also Read:   Motorola Razr (2019) Foldable Mobilephone With Snapdragon 710 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
It looks like Senator Bernie Sanders has walked away as the winner of This New Hampshire primary that is Democratic. This may narrow down...
Read more
In News

Kobe Bryant: Comedian Ari Shaffir ,helicopter accident unique despite performed

Vikash Kumar -
The show must go on. Comedian Ari Shaffir, that came under fire last month only hours after he had been murdered along with eight...
Read more
Entertainment

Fresh Off The Boat Season 6 – ABC Release Date, Plot and Streaming Details of Episode 12

Priyanshi Rastogi -
Fresh Off The Boat Season 6 - Amazon Release Date, Plot and Streaming Details of Episode 12, Fresh Off the Boat is an American...
Read more
Celebrities

Yennefer Is The True Hero Of Netflix’s The Witcher

Imantika Mondal -
In Netflix's latest popular series, The Witcher, Yennefer of Vengerberg is one of the trios of protagonists,  the other two being Geralt of Rivia...
Read more
Entertainment

Sherlock Holmes 3 New Cast – Peaky Blinders Star Paul Anderson

Imantika Mondal -
The third film of  Sherlock Holmes series, first two of which were played by Robert Downey Jr. and Jude Law, is said to have...
Read more

Must Read

Coronavirus Impact: Digital Tools Maintain Classes on as Schools, Colleges Shut

Technology navin yadav -
As colleges, universities and colleges remain in India, more and more students due to fear of spread are currently taking to keep their schooling...
Read more

Vivo V19 India Establish Teased; Specifications and Price Leaked Ahead of Debut

Gaming navin yadav -
Earlier this month, Vivo Mobiles established the Vivo V19 in Indonesia. The Vivo V19 is supposedly a rebranded version of this Vivo V17, which...
Read more

Rocket Attacks Jane Foster For Your Truth Stone In Endgame Concept Art

Hollywood navin yadav -
New concept Artwork for Avengers: Endgame Shows Rocket Raccoon trying to attack Jane Foster for the Truth Stone. In the wake of the reduction...
Read more

Fantastic Beasts 3 Can Not Start Production As Planned Due To Coronavirus

Entertainment navin yadav -
Filming on Fantastic Beasts 3 Will Not start on time due to This Coronavirus. The Harry Potter prequel series began in 2016 with the...
Read more

Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker Picture Shows Dark Rey Sitting On Palpatine’s Throne

Entertainment navin yadav -
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker behind-the-scenes image reveals Daisy Ridley's Rey sitting on Emperor Palpatine's throne. Many wondered how he'd fit in the...
Read more

Batwoman TV Show Crew Member Paralyzed After On Establish Accident

Celebrities navin yadav -
Sad news from The CW's Batwoman, as a team member was hurt in a current on set accident. Batwoman is the network's latest Arrowverse...
Read more

New Supernatural Promo Teases Episodes of the Season

TV Series navin yadav -
The CW has launched a new promo for the final episodes of Supernatural since the series is set to return on Monday, March 16....
Read more

Emilia Clarke Wants To Combine The Avengers To Get A Wonderfully’Stupid’ Rationale

Celebrities navin yadav -
Emilia Clarke is one of the most delightful humans in our little planet that is sad and she'd make a lovely Avenger. I think...
Read more

Box Office: Weekend Revenue Hits Low Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Box Office navin yadav -
Moviegoing in the U.S. slowed radically over the weekend amid the coronavirus pandemic, resulting in box office revenue falling to a 20-year reduced, based...
Read more

Nvidia Requires to contribute to the Struggle against coronavirus

Gaming navin yadav -
Gaming PC hardware maker Nvidia is asking their typical clientele to put their powerful gaming PCs to utilize for a greater cause: Fighting the coronavirus. The...
Read more
© World Top Trend