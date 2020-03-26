- Advertisement -

Around the planet, COVID-19 continues to spread and concern continues to grow. Police are urging people in higher-risk regions to remain home forcibly locking some nations down. For companies, this poses some unique challenges: How can we do what’s in the best interest of our communities, continue to serve clients and customers, and support the health and safety of our people? How do we nurture continuity? Since the outbreak of COVID-19, Deloitte has been encouraging our people to work so that they may safely continue serving customers. Flexible work is not anything new for us.

Deloitte started implementing formal and informal flex work arrangements with an eye toward talent retention decades. Just what is working? For Deloitte, it means teaming; and working to accommodate team, house, and customer situations; adopting technology solutions to enable seamless collaboration and bending to meet fluctuating business requirements. It also may encompass different approaches, functioning times each week for example flexible or abbreviated work hours; and job sharing. We were not thinking about international crises or possible pandemics when Deloitte began to roll-out its flexible work programs.

We’re looking to give our people with greater work/life equilibrium in today’s”always-on” and”always reachable” work atmosphere. What we’ve learned along the way is that flexible labor arrangements can, indeed, be successful alternatives to work–but only provided that the patient, company, and customer are aligned on expectations and rules of the road. This means fostering a workplace culture that recognizes and rewards functionality and productivity, not presentiment. It means ongoing efforts to fight the misconception that flex function is gender-driven.

Plus it means encouraging transparency at all levels so employees can establish work schedules that enable them to prioritize their work and their well-being. After decades of leveraging flex function is the fact that it can have some unintended, but very welcome, advantages another valuable lesson learned. The use of flex function in mitigating fallout from COVID-19 is a potent example of that. However, there’s more. In recent decades, we’ve discovered that bend work arrangements can help with the inspirational aims of Deloitte to attain gender parity. Specifically, flex work provides parents the flexibility that a traditional office can not while allowing them to keep on pursuing their aspirations.

It has been reported that have nearly 3 times as many leaders as traditional businesses. We also discovered that bend function can help advance progress toward Deloitte’s sustainability ambitions at a moment. When workers work from home rather than commute–by car, train, or plane–they help, in small but meaningful ways, decrease the carbon footprint of the organization. Meanwhile, those would-be commuters get to pocket and can live in areas that are farther from urban centers. Organizations can save on real estate and overhead expenses, as well. It is proven by the information:

One of both part- and full-time, productivity levels skyrocket feel more effective when working remotely, and 30% believe they’ve achieved more in less time. Flex employees also take shorter breaks, fewer sick days, and holiday time. Flexible work works. It’s a challenge to know how the COVID-19 situation will unfold. However, what we do know is the fact that flex work is currently placing businesses in a strong position to help mitigate the effect. I hope that we continue to leverage that influence long after the threat of COVID-19 has passed. Because when businesses begin to see functioning less as a backup option and as a frontline solution, we can provide on than just the main point.