Five-Year-Old Yuanyuan was left alone After Her Parents And Grandparents Fell With COVID-19. Health Care Employees That Were kind kept Her Safe.

By- Alok Chand
Life in the time of coronavirus is full of uncertainty for children. In the comparatively few cases reported thus far, symptoms have been mild. But when family members test positive for COVID-19, a child’s life could be flipped upside-down.

Five-year-old Yuanyuan * has been left in Wuhan, China on her own when her parents and grandparents became too ill to care for her in February. Most of the city’s hotels were shut down, or so the hospital vacated a volunteer, who helped her company along with an area for Yuanyuan. The hospital staff provided dishes and taught her how to protect herself. Below, Yuanyuan’s mother describes the ordeal and the bravery of a little girl of the family who found herself alone in the middle of a worldwide pandemic.

What were your first symptoms? Did it occur to you at the time that you might have COVID-19?

My husband and I had a fever until the grandparents became feverish also. In which we suspected he became infected, my husband worked at a supermarket. We remained at home after that. Originally, we thought it was only a common cold because our symptoms were not that severe then. However, when the two of the grandparents of Yuanyuan fell sick and Grandpa was in critical condition, I reported to the residential community and became lethargic. We went to the hospital to receive tested and were confirmed infected. Back then there were not enough hospital beds, so we went back home to get self-quarantine. Grandpa passed away at home on February 9.

My worst fear was that we might infect Yuanyuan, while we waited at home for hospital beds. So, we had her remain in 1 room for isolation and would not allow her to have any physical contact with us. My heart was ripped during those days and I was on the brink of a breakdown. But Yuanyuan was cooperative and robust. She didn’t cry and she showed understanding.

What happened after you had been sent to the hospital?

We were hospitalized, and Yuanyuan was shipped away in the care of a female community volunteer. I had never been separated from my daughter, maybe not even one night. At first, I had been worried I didn’t dare have a phone with her what if she saw me and asked why Mommy wasn’t with her? What does Mommy do? It had been hard to describe to her. I worried about how she would cope with the environment alone. The volunteer has been kind enough to send me photos and videos of her daily. I trust that the volunteer is taking good care of her, so it is a relief.

Since she had been with us in close contact, I was worried about her health. Her CT scan showed her lungs were right, I was thrilled to learn. I would not know exactly what to do if she had been infected. She’s been healthy the whole time.

I started calling her if I was feeling better after treatment. I asked what she was doing. I told her to listen to the volunteer and to eat. I didn’t dare ask if she missed me. I was afraid she would not have the ability to hold on when I inquired.

Five-year-old Yuanyuan

How are Yuanyuan’s spirits?

She is doing well. She loves the company of the volunteer. She writes, pulls and plays some games. She takes a nap every day after lunch. She is good as long as somebody plays her. I feel like she has become more understanding nowadays and has grown up a lot, but I will make sure I tell her why people have to go through this separation when we reunite.

Does Yuanyuan understand what’s happening?

She knows we are sick and it is contagious. She doesn’t know her grandpa. He is asked for by her. I advised her Grandpa remained in another ward, so he couldn’t be reached by us. I tried to change the subject. I would like to wait until she [to tell her]. I wonder if she’ll be impacted by his death as time passes. Her memories about her grandpa could fade away, together with the horrors of this outbreak. If she is older, it’ll be better. She is just a child today.

Five-year-old Yuanyuan

What is it like in Wuhan at this time? What emotions are people experiencing? What does daily life look like?

I’m pleased to find the amount of cases has fallen in Wuhan. This will come to an end shortly. I have received care in the hotel that was quarantine and at the hospital. Doctors provide us traditional Oriental medicine to assist with recovery and conduct check-ups that are daily in the morning. We receive three meals per day delivered to our area. I am half positive and apprehensive. I’m concerned because there are so many things about this particular virus. I saw on the news after being cured, that someone got sick. I hope it doesn’t happen to me.

People in Wuhan have been restricted to their houses. They are afraid of getting infected but being restricted can be very dull and suffocating.

Can Yuanyuan discuss any stories about her stay in the hospital?

She left a newspaper dress for me personally. I was delivered a photo of her holding the apparel by the volunteer. I didn’t understand it was a dress. I inquired what it was. She said, “I made you a dress Mommy, and some little presents in a box,” I asked what they had been, she stated, “It’s a mystery.” I advised her to be sure you bring them back home. I was quite touched. All I want to do is to hug her and tell her I missed her when I see my kid.

Alok Chand

