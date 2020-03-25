First Man Under 18 Has Got From Coronavirus In Los Angeles County

Topline: Since California’s supported coronavirus cases migrated to 2,500, an individual under the age of 18 died on Tuesday, marking the youngest reported coronavirus fatality to date, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Four people died in the greater Los Angeles region on Tuesday, for instance, minor, whose age wasn’t made public, bringing the county’s coronavirus death toll up to eleven.

The catastrophe undermines the conventionally held notion that children and young adults are less susceptible to severe cases of the virus, but crucial information, like whether the person had some underlying conditions, is not yet available.

County’s public health division manager, said.

The state of California issued a three-week “shelter in place” order last Thursday, but instances of coronavirus can incubate for 2 weeks before patients show symptoms.

Gov. Gavin Newsom projects that California will require 50,000 hospital beds to care for men and women who contract COVID-19 in the forthcoming weeks.

Key Background: California has been one of the countries hit hardest by the coronavirus, together with 2,500 cases statewide. And Los Angeles, with 128 new infections reported Tuesday, currently, has a total of 662 coronavirus sufferers, 42% of which are detected in people ages 18 to 40, while 39% afflict people ages 41 to 65.