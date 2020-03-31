Fire breaks havoc in China after Corona, 19 killed in Sichuan

- Advertisement -

The havoc of the coronavirus in China is not yet over, that a new problem has come before the government there. There has been a fierce fire in the forests in China’s southwestern province of Sichuan. 19 people, including 18 firefighters have been killed in extinguishing this fire.

Citing Chinese state media, the news agency PTI said that the fire broke out at 3.51 am local time on Monday. Soon this fire spread to the local mountains. The weather is hot in China right now and the winds are going strong. Therefore, the fire spread rapidly.

The wind changed and people started scorching

The government news agency Xinhua said that 18 firefighters and a local farmer who went to extinguish the fire were suddenly trapped in the mountains. According to Xinhua, when these people were extinguishing the fire, the wind suddenly changed and all these people got trapped between the mountains and died by burning.

1000 people involved in extinguishing the fire

Given the formidable form of fire, the Chinese government has sent 300 professional firefighters and 700 military personnel. The cause of forest fire is not yet known.

There was a fire even a year ago

About a year ago, there was a fire in these forests. During that time, at least 30 people died while extinguishing the fire. 27 of them were firefighters. Sichuan province of China is frequently under fire.

Corona outbreak in China

The outbreak of the Corona epidemic continues in China. Here 48 new case reports have been made on Monday. While one person died from this disease. The number of corona-infected patients has now reached 81518 in China. While 3305 people have died here due to this disease. 76,052 patients have been treated here, 2161 infected persons are still in the hospital.