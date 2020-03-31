Home Movies Fantastic Beasts third installment will feature Actor Dan Fogler
Fantastic Beasts third installment will feature Actor Dan Fogler

By- Vikash Kumar
Actor Dan Fogler has teased the upcoming third installment of this Fantastic Beasts series will feature a war’ sequence.

The actor, who will be reprising his character No-Maj Jacob Kowalski, told Syfy Wire that he liked the character growth of this movie and the script.

“I can say I read the script and the character development is truly lovely and it’s very much like the sense of the first film, which I believe is fantastic,” Fogler said.

“It is leading toward this huge war with the backdrop of World War II, so you just have to imagine epic battle scenes are coming,” he added.

Fogler said the film was supposed to start shooting early this season but because of coronavirus pandemic, it’s been placed on hold.

“We are just waiting. I figure when everybody else starts (back up), once the mechanism begins to proceed and everybody begins to return to work, that is when we’ll get back to work. Hopefully, sooner than later,” he added.

The amazing Beasts series is a spin-off of a critically-acclaimed Harry Potter franchise.

It’s inspired by the textbook by Newt Scamander, played with Eddie Redmayne from the movies, which Hogwarts is carried at by Harry Potter.

The show follows Newt as he navigates the planet’s secret community of witches and wizards.

The second movie in the franchise, Great Beasts: Grindelwald’s Crimes, featured Jude Law as a younger version of wizard Gellert Grindelwald as younger Albus Dumbledore and Johnny Depp.

Fantastic Beasts 3 includes a release date of November 12, 2021.

Vikash Kumar
Vikash has lived in New Delhi his whole life. Vikash has worked as a journalist for nearly a decade has contributed to several large publications including the Yahoo News and the Oakland Tribune. As a founder and journalist for World Top Trend, Vikash covers national and international developments.

