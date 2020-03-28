Fantastic Beasts 3 Is Building To An Enormous Wizarding War

- Advertisement -

Actor Dan Fogler, that performs Jacob Kowalski, says Fantastic Beasts 3 is building to a huge war, which fans can expect”epic” battle scenes.

Actor Dan Fogler says Fantastic Beasts 3 is constructing a massive wizarding war. Beginning in 2016, the Fantastic Beasts franchise serves as a prequel to the beloved Harry Potter films. It follows Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) and his adventures in the 1920s. While the first movie, Fantastic Beasts and Where to locate them, felt more like a standalone where Newt chased bewitching creatures around New York City, the 2018 setup Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald tried to join the franchise into the Harry Potter films and became more concentrated on the conflict with infamous dark magician Gellert Grindelwald (Johnny Depp).

The Crimes of Grindelwald received negative reviews and under performed at the box office, but the Fantastic Beasts franchise intends to continue. Writer J.K. Rowling has stated there will probably be five films in total, with each 1 building to the famous battle between Grindelwald and Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law). Fantastic Beasts 3 is currently set for a November 2021 release and was supposed to start production this month. The coronavirus pandemic has compelled the beginning of production to be delayed, with no start date set.

In the area of manufacturing beginning, Fogler has provided fans some ideas about what things to expect from the next installment. Fogler plays No-Maj (Muggle), Jacob Kowalski, from the franchise. During an interview with SYFY WIRE, Fogler revealed Fantastic Beasts 3 will comprise build-up to a potentially devastating war. Fogler clarified, “It is leading toward this huge war with the background of World War II, which means that you can just envision epic battle scenes are coming.” The Crimes of Grindelwald already set the stage for a showdown between the heroes and Grindelwald’s followers, and Fantastic Beasts 3 seems to continue increasing the bets.

World War II’s mentioned backdrop is very interesting considering the setting of the two films. They happened in 1926 and 1927, which affirms that there could be a massive time jump at a certain stage in the coming films. WWII didn’t start therefore there’s a lot of time to pay before there is reached by the movies. Additionally, at Harry Potter lore, the final conflict between Grunewald and Dumbledore took place in 1945, so it sounds like the rest of the Fantastic Beasts films will cover a massive swath of period.

Fogler has said that Fantastic Beasts 3 will be bigger than the first two films combined. Thinking about the possible timeline of this franchise, it might be that Fantastic Beasts 3 will cover multiple years. Which may not inspire confidence in lovers, because The Crimes of Grunewald was slammed by fans because of its jumbled story and jarring plot spins. If Fantastic Beasts 3 attempts to cover too much at once, it could result in some other disappointment for viewers. However, because it is all speculation, there is a chance Fantastic Beasts 3 could be the return to form everybody is hoping for. Only time will tell.