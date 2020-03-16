Home Entertainment Fantastic Beasts 3 Can Not Start Production As Planned Due To Coronavirus
Fantastic Beasts 3 Can Not Start Production As Planned Due To Coronavirus

By- navin yadav
Filming on Fantastic Beasts 3 Will Not start on time due to This Coronavirus. The Harry Potter prequel series began in 2016 with the release of Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, that was followed up by Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald in 2018. Regardless of the series being based on a fictional textbook by J.K. Rowling, Warner Bros. has been more or less successful at turning the short book into several movies.

On account of the second film in the trilogy getting more fan backlash than anticipated, Warner Bros. has slowed down the creation of the third film to make sure Fantastic Beasts 3 will save the series. J.K. Rowling confirmed as early as June 2018 that she had begun writing the script for Fantastic Beasts 3, but Rowling herself proved to be a main part of the film’s criticism because she’s tried to change elements of Harry Potter canon. Fantastic Beasts 3’s filming start date, and consequently the launch date, has been pushed back a couple of occasions, and it seems like exactly the exact same thing is happening .

According to Deadline, Warner Bros. has postponed the start of production on Fantastic Beasts because of the Coronavirus. This news comes just days after it was announced that Warner Bros. was planning to begin production on Fantastic Beasts 3 this week. That being said, there’s no word on if this will affect the release date of the film or when production could begin.

Due to the Coronavirus sweeping the world, Fantastic Beasts 3 is simply the latest film that has been delayed.

Over a dozen blockbusters’ launch dates also have been pushed back because of the virus, among the very first being No Time to Die. The next Bond movie was postponed seven weeks and will finally come out in November. Other big films like A Silent Place Part II, Mulan, along with Fast and Furious 9 have been delayed, the latter of which was pushed back an entire year. One of Warner Bros. other highly anticipated films, The Batman, has also ceased production for two weeks, Like many other films still in production, it remains unknown if The Batman’s release date will be affected.

