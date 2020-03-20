Home Facebook Struggles News With Fresh Covid-19 Information Center
Facebook Struggles News With Fresh Covid-19 Information Center

By- Alok Chand
Facebook has launched a coronavirus and Covid-19 information hub, which will provide a resource for folks to acquire the latest news and information, together with information to help users stay healthy and encourage community and their loved ones. The hub will look on top of a consumer’s News Feed and is designed to offer official information about the pandemic. It will deliver updates from health authorities and organizations that are global, such as the World Health Organization, by following the channel and people can get updates from health authorities directly.

The Facebook dark mode is rolling out now for most users – here’s how to make it Facebook offers WHO free advertisement space to combat coronavirus Facebook is making Workplace Advanced free to emergency providers Users may also find articles, videos, and articles that describe how distancing works, to help to stop the spread of Covid-19. In the US, people can use the data center to connect with local groups should they want to provide support to others in their community or require assistance.

Also Read:   Big News About Coronavirus: New study Eventually Shows how long coronavirus survives on surfaces and at the Atmosphere

Information is more crucial than ever in the middle of an outbreak, and Facebook wants to be seen to do its part to stem the wave of bogus and misinformation news. The company has also vowed to ban ads and industrial listings for hand sanitizer masks, surface disinfecting wipes and Covid-19 testing kits. Organic articles listing these items are also removed. Facebook’s new service will expand to more countries in the coming days but has already rolled out in Spain, France, Germany, Italy, and the US. Stay in touch – Facebook’s Messenger app makes chatting more streamlined

Also Read:   U.S. Supreme Court Suspends All Hearings In A Century For First Time Just Because Of Coronavirus
