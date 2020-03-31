Home Entertainment Exclusive: Mena Massoud Has Not Been Approached For Aladdin Two'
Entertainment

Exclusive: Mena Massoud Has Not Been Approached For Aladdin Two’

By- Alok Chand
The actor revealed that no one has reached out to him

Disney last month confirmed that’Aladdin’ is becoming a sequel — but the actor who plays the lead character, Mena Massoud, hasn’t gotten a call about it.

Massoud portrayed Aladdin from the 2019 live-action remake. The film, directed by Guy Ritchie co-starring Will Smith, crossed $1 billion (Dh3.67 billion) in the box office.

But, on the sidelines of the Middle East Film & Comic Con on Friday, Massoud said that no one has reached out to him about reprising his role.

“No one’s formally spoken to me about it. I really had a friend send me the report. That’s how I found out. So, I’m hearing everything for the very first time, like everyone else,” that the Egyptian-Canadian revealed to a tabloid.

“I hope that they, you know, write the script and do a fantastic job and see what happens,” he added.

Regardless of being left in the dark, Massoud said he’d”certainly” be thinking about return into the franchise.

Aladdin was the huge breakout role of Massoud, and crowds lauded Disney to their option to throw an actor.

But, Massoud has since said he is”tired of remaining quiet” about the lack of opportunities he has had from the wake.

“I have not had a single audition since’Aladdin’ came out,” he told the Daily Beast.

Alok Chand


