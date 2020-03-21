Home Technology Ex-HBO Manager in Charge Game of Thrones' Now Working With Apple
Just like a list of every TV show, you adored over the last decade, the former HBO boss whose list of projects reads, Richard Plepler, has left his expert act official. After departing HBO annually amid reported clashes with its new Warner Media ownership (and after a mythical 25-year stint with the premium cable network), the dapper, perennially tanned studio manager has signed a last-minute bargain yoking his Eden Productions firm to Apple, for which Eden will create initial.

TV shows, films, and documentaries exclusively for Apple TV+. That’s according to a new report from The New York Times, which talked with Plepler for his first interview since leaving HBO in the aftermath of its bosses wanting to scale up its output (something which HBO vets feared would lead to a resulting loss in quality). It felt very clear to me I simply wanted to do my own thing”It is not an overstatement to point out that the alliance with Apple of Plepler could well mark a new chapter.

Apple’s new loading service, Apple TV+, launched in November days before Disney’s hotly-anticipated rival streamer,” Disney+, but with no certifiable hit like the latter’s most live-action Star Wars series The Mandalorian. Critics approached the Apple TV+ launch slate — that comprised series such as The Morning Show and For All Mankind — with mixed-to-negative reviews. From websites to review sites like Rotten Tomatoes,

it wasn’t hard to find plenty of fans but that is almost beside the point. There was much negative attention connected to the launching of Apple TV+ than the iPhone manufacturer wasn’t any doubt comfortable with much the opposite of the Midas touch that Plepler has exhibited for most of his career. In its steady, Apple has in landing Plepler a TV executive using a string.

Throughout his time with HBO, also thanks to his backing for many of its most renowned strikes such as Game of Thrones, HBO won more than 160 Emmy awards — for all from Thrones to exhibits such as Veep and Big Little Lies. If you want to get a sense of what Plepler believed he had to escape out of HBO, check out our earlier policy of the impending changes at HBO due to its leadership. Plepler told the NYT he fielded plenty of supplies after departing but that Apple was the only serious decision he considered.

