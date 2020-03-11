Home Entertainment Every News about Netflix Drama ‘Uncorked’ & Release Date also
EntertainmentHollywoodTV Series

Every News about Netflix Drama ‘Uncorked’ & Release Date also

By- Saurabh Jha 'AZAD'
- Advertisement -

Arriving on Netflix after this March is the upcoming Original drama Uncorked. Starring The Circle’s Mamoudou Athie and The Hunt for Red October celebrity Courtney B. Vance, we expect Uncorked will be appreciated by plenty. Here’s everything we know about Uncorked, including the plot, cast, trailer, and Netflix release date.

Uncorked is an upcoming Netflix Original drama written and directed by Prentice Penny. The feature will be the directorial debut of Penny, having directed two episodes of this series Insecure, and two shorts in the early 2000s. Mandalay Productions, who have previously made Originals for Netflix such as Little and Io Evil managed the production of Uncorked.

When is the Netflix launch date for Uncorked?

Elijah dreams of becoming a master sommelier and also to share his passion for wine with the world. Unfortunately, Elijah’s hard-working father expects his son to take over his popular Memphis barbecue joint and to continue the family business. Torn between family and his dreams, Elijah struggles to discover a balance between the two.

When and where did filming take place for Uncorked ?

Filming took place at the city where the movie is set, Tennessee, Memphis. The movie has been completed for some time, having wrapped up principal photography.

What’s the run time of Uncorked?

Uncorked includes a total run time of 104 minutes.

Also Read:   Will 'Love Actually' be on Netflix for this Christmas 2019
- Advertisement -
Saurabh Jha 'AZAD'

RELATED ARTICLES

Entertainment

Ryan Newman Shows He Could Drive, Are on Race Simulator Considering Daytona 500 Crash

Saurabh Jha 'AZAD' -
Also Read:   The Latest News of The Witcher Season 2 on Netflix
Ryan Newman was in New York on Wednesday morning to appear on the Today series to examine his scary crash in the Daytona 500...
Read more
TV Series

The Umbrella Academy is back with its Season 2

Vikash Kumar -
The Umbrella Academy is a series that is fantasy-based and sci-fi. It was released in 2019 on Netflix. Season 1 wherein 43 women around...
Read more
TV Series

Netflix’s “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Season 4″: Expected Release Date, Plot And Cast?

Vikash Kumar -
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is Netflix Original, and the show is a horror series created by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa. It is based on the Archie...
Read more
TV Series

‘Queer Eye’ won multiple Emmy awards, including Outstanding Structured Reality Program

Vikash Kumar -
We have seen guacamole, Tan game the iconic tuck is made by Antoni, and a dozen people cry is made by Karamo. Seasons 1...
Read more
TV Series

When is Messiah season 2 on Netflix?

Vikash Kumar -
As things stand, we have no confirmation on whether Netflix will orders or not a second season. It is generally practiced for its streaming service...
Read more
TV Series

Messiah Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, trailer And Recant Update

Vikash Kumar -
One of the famous thriller net series called a storm was taken by Messiah at the viewer's mind. It was made by Michael Petroni....
Read more
Also Read:   Netflix Canceled Iron Fist Before Season 3 Story Discussions
TV Series

Stranger Things season 4 has been confirmed by Netflix

Vikash Kumar -
Nerds, it's recorded. Stranger Things 4 is forthcoming. It's happening. It is confirmed. And now, it's been formally demonstrated that is ALIVE. It has...
Read more
TV Series

Who’s in the cast of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina season 4?

Vikash Kumar -
Depending on the comics of the same name and set in the same world as fellow teenager drama Riverdale, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is...
Read more
TV Series

The Umbrella Academy Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Story And Everything we Know So Far

Vikash Kumar -
The Umbrella Academy helped Deliver a new kind of superhero Narrative to Netflix, and now the streaming Agency has greenlit The Umbrella Academy Season...
Read more

Must Read

Ryan Newman Shows He Could Drive, Are on Race Simulator Considering Daytona 500 Crash

Entertainment Saurabh Jha 'AZAD' -
Ryan Newman was in New York on Wednesday morning to appear on the Today series to examine his scary crash in the Daytona 500...
Read more

Every News about Netflix Drama ‘Uncorked’ & Release Date also

Entertainment Saurabh Jha 'AZAD' -
Arriving on Netflix after this March is the upcoming Original drama Uncorked. Starring The Circle's Mamoudou Athie and The Hunt for Red October celebrity...
Read more

The Umbrella Academy is back with its Season 2

TV Series Vikash Kumar -
The Umbrella Academy is a series that is fantasy-based and sci-fi. It was released in 2019 on Netflix. Season 1 wherein 43 women around...
Read more

Netflix’s “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Season 4″: Expected Release Date, Plot And Cast?

TV Series Vikash Kumar -
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is Netflix Original, and the show is a horror series created by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa. It is based on the Archie...
Read more

‘Queer Eye’ won multiple Emmy awards, including Outstanding Structured Reality Program

TV Series Vikash Kumar -
We have seen guacamole, Tan game the iconic tuck is made by Antoni, and a dozen people cry is made by Karamo. Seasons 1...
Read more

When is Messiah season 2 on Netflix?

TV Series Vikash Kumar -
As things stand, we have no confirmation on whether Netflix will orders or not a second season.
Also Read:   Coming series on Netflix(2020-2021)
It is generally practiced for its streaming service...
Read more

Messiah Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, trailer And Recant Update

TV Series Vikash Kumar -
One of the famous thriller net series called a storm was taken by Messiah at the viewer's mind. It was made by Michael Petroni....
Read more

Stranger Things season 4 has been confirmed by Netflix

TV Series Vikash Kumar -
Nerds, it's recorded. Stranger Things 4 is forthcoming. It's happening. It is confirmed. And now, it's been formally demonstrated that is ALIVE. It has...
Read more

Who’s in the cast of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina season 4?

TV Series Vikash Kumar -
Depending on the comics of the same name and set in the same world as fellow teenager drama Riverdale, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is...
Read more

The Umbrella Academy Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Story And Everything we Know So Far

TV Series Vikash Kumar -
The Umbrella Academy helped Deliver a new kind of superhero Narrative to Netflix, and now the streaming Agency has greenlit The Umbrella Academy Season...
Read more
© World Top Trend