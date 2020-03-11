Every News about Netflix Drama ‘Uncorked’ & Release Date also

- Advertisement -

Arriving on Netflix after this March is the upcoming Original drama Uncorked. Starring The Circle’s Mamoudou Athie and The Hunt for Red October celebrity Courtney B. Vance, we expect Uncorked will be appreciated by plenty. Here’s everything we know about Uncorked, including the plot, cast, trailer, and Netflix release date.

Uncorked is an upcoming Netflix Original drama written and directed by Prentice Penny. The feature will be the directorial debut of Penny, having directed two episodes of this series Insecure, and two shorts in the early 2000s. Mandalay Productions, who have previously made Originals for Netflix such as Little and Io Evil managed the production of Uncorked.

When is the Netflix launch date for Uncorked?

Elijah dreams of becoming a master sommelier and also to share his passion for wine with the world. Unfortunately, Elijah’s hard-working father expects his son to take over his popular Memphis barbecue joint and to continue the family business. Torn between family and his dreams, Elijah struggles to discover a balance between the two.

When and where did filming take place for Uncorked ?

Filming took place at the city where the movie is set, Tennessee, Memphis. The movie has been completed for some time, having wrapped up principal photography.

What’s the run time of Uncorked?

Uncorked includes a total run time of 104 minutes.