EU wants Netflix to Downgrade its Streaming Caliber, and That Is Fantastic News

He reminded people that isolation is required by beating COVID-19 and that streaming and teleworking can help a good deal. He added as more people stay at home for more prolonged periods that infrastructures might be strained. Changing to SD makes sense because it could free up bandwidth in locations where communities lack access to fast data levels.”Commissioner Breton is right to underline the importance of ensuring that the internet continues to run smoothly through this crucial period,” a Netflix spokesperson told CNN Business. “We have been focused on community efficacy for many years, including providing our open connect service for free to telecommunications firms.”

Netflix isn’t the only company that’s seeing spikes in traffic at this time. Facebook on Wednesday confirmed the pandemic is delivering”large surges” of visitors to some of its providers. Mark Zuckerberg told colleagues the growth in need is”well beyond” even the big yearly spike seen on New Year’s Eve. Voice and video calls on WhatsApp and Messenger are over double the levels that are normal. Vodafone reported internet usage is surging by up to 50 percent in some nations following various anti-coronavirus measures in EU nations.

The European Commission on Thursday advised telecom providers not to discriminate against content providers during this catastrophe: Operators are licensed to employ exceptional traffic management measures, inter alia, to mitigate the adverse effects of exceptional or network congestion and also to prevent impending network congestion. This must be done without discerning content providers. There’s a positive sign in all this Like I said before. If service providers and other companies are seeing this extra traffic, then it means more and more people are staying home as advised in Europe, a region that at the middle of this pandemic.

The more people remain in your home, the easier it will be to win against the coronavirus and the earlier life may return to normal. You might wish to consider streaming displays in SD when you’re paying for quality, to put it differently, whether you’re in Europe or anywhere else.