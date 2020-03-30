- Advertisement -

Emily Blunt still hopes to make Edge of Tomorrow Two shortly. A sci-fi film set in 2020, Edge of Tomorrow stars Tom Cruise as Major William Cage, a self-serving media relations officer with no battle experience who gains the capability to reset the day by dying after being killed in battle by a member of an invading alien race (known as the Mimics) that arrived in the last five years before. Blunt costars in the film as Rita Vrataski, a warrior who trains him to fight and once had the same capability as William, in the hopes of finding a way to conquer the Mimics once and for all.

Launched in 2014, Edge of Tomorrow was a small box office hit domestically, but proved to be far more successful abroad and got favorable reviews. Its reputation has only improved among movie lovers in the years because it published, maintaining the requirement for a sequel living along the way. But while Cruise, Blunt, and Edge of Tomorrow director Doug Liman share lovers’ excitement, problems like scheduling and the story have averted Edge of Tomorrow 2 from actually getting off the ground. Blunt remains hopeful that will change in the future.

In an interview with IndieWire to promote A Quiet Place Component II’s launch this month, Blunt said she has been told there is a “good” thought set up for Edge of Tomorrow two, courtesy of writer Matthew Robinson (Dora and the Lost City of Gold), however, was quick to clarify “How the stars will align for us to be able to do it. I don’t understand. I expect they do.” Blunt went on to state she intended to talk to Liman roughly Edge of Tomorrow 2 at the premiere for your A Silent Place sequel, before cracking a joke about how old she and celebrity will probably be by the time that it happens for real.

“Tom and I are going to be 70 before we make a different one. It’s going to look a bit bizarre. We will need to do a real one. We’ll go complete’Irishman,’ it’ll be the Irishman’ version of edge.’ Who knows?”

All kidding aside, Cruise turns 58 this summer and plans to shoot Mission: Impossible 7 and 8 back to back, so who knows how old he’ll be by the time he, Blunt, and Liman are all free to make Edge of Tomorrow two together. Thankfully, it sounds just like the trio has settled on a plot they enjoy (or, failing that, Blunt cries is great ) for the sequel, following an earlier script by Joe Shrapnel and Anna Waterhouse (Seberg) failed to get the go-ahead. Presumably, Christopher McQuarrie will also have a hand in composing Edge of Tomorrow two, much like he did on the very first film and most of the film’s celebrity has starred since then. Nevertheless, the project is a secondary concern for him in the present time, considering he is actively developing the eighth and seventh Mission: Impossible movies (which he’s both writing and directing).

Between Cruise, Blunt, and Liman, it’s the former’s schedule that seems to be the largest barrier preventing Edge of Tomorrow 2 from happening shortly. All of the rumors of her playing Susan Storm at the MCU’s Fantastic Four aside, Blunt doesn’t have some major movies on her docket after Disney’s Jungle Cruise opens the summer. Likewise, Liman has to lock a movie to direct after his long-delayed YA adaptation Chaos Walking arrives next January. This could easily change over the next nine months (especially if A Quiet Place 3 is fast-tracked, as many expect it’s going to be), so best not to count on the stars aligning for Edge of Tomorrow 2 anytime soon, pending a surprising new development.