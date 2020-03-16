Home Entertainment Celebrities Emilia Clarke Wants To Combine The Avengers To Get A Wonderfully'Stupid' Rationale
Entertainment

Emilia Clarke Wants To Combine The Avengers To Get A Wonderfully’Stupid’ Rationale

By- navin yadav
Emilia Clarke is one of the most delightful humans in our little planet that is sad and she’d make a lovely Avenger. I think her Marvel superpower would be laughing off any cares. Thanos would have no defense. The Game of Thrones star hasn’t had the best luck on the large screen herself, but several of her GoT co-stars have stepped in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Both Kit Harington and Richard Madden are starring in The Eternals after this year, and Clarke seems open to joining the MCU herself.

The MCU nearly had Emilia Clarke also, back in Iron Man 3 in 2013.

After six year, the MCU gave us the fourth Avengers movie with Avengers: Endgame. But here we’re in 2020 and the Avengers’ future has yet to be determined. Black Widow is next — launching May 1 or later if Disney/Marvel decides to transfer it plus Emilia Clarke’s Game of Thrones buddies in The Eternals in November. Maybe there’s still time to include her to Thor: Love and Thunder or Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.
There are also lots of MCU/Avengers chances on the small screen now that Disney+Marvel is here. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is set to premiere this summer, followed by WandaVision that I can’t wait to see in December 2020. I’m not saying Emilia Clarke needs to be added to the list of potential She-Hulk celebrities, however, there are loads of places where she could join or fight The Avengers.

What do you believe? If Emilia Clarke was cast by the MCU so she and we could have a time with mates and her talent and cheeky MCU-ready sense of comedy, respectively? If no, who hurt you? Or can it be no because she needs to join her Game of Thrones sun-and-stars Jason Momoa within DC for Aquaman 2?

navin yadav

