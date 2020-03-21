Elon Musk Says Tesla Will Create Ventilators If Supplies Run Low

- Advertisement -

Tesla will repurpose its factories to produce ventilators if There’s a Deficit in the USA Tesla CEO Elon Musk has said that his company can produce ventilators if US hospitals run into a shortage of breathing aids as a result of the coronavirus outbreak that was ongoing. When a Tesla owner reached out asking him to repurpose the automaker’s factories to create ventilators, he responded saying he would if There’s a shortage, saying: “Ventilators aren’t hard, but cannot be produced instantly. Which hospitals have these shortages you talk of right now? American Hospital Association recently cautioned that there are limited benefits of ventilators while also urging the people to practice social distancing.

The factories are still running despite the shutdown to meet consumer demand while Musk has stated that Tesla's factories may be repurposed to make ventilators if there is a lack. However, the company was recently told by the Alameda County Sheriff that the automobile company isn't an"essential business" such as grocery stores or hospitals. Tesla is going to be allowed to keep"minimum based operations per the Alameda County Health order" though.BuzzFeed News also reported that the company is allowed to operate with a quarter of its usual workforce throughout the coronavirus outbreak. If the situation from the US falls further, expect other companies to be called on to help out with the government's attempts.