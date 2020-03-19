Home Lifestyle Dozens of London Underground Nations are Being Closed From Thursday Due to...
Dozens of London Underground Nations are Being Closed From Thursday Due to Spread of Covid-19

By- Alok Chand
Topline: Dozens of London Underground stations are being closed from Thursday until further notice to stop further spread of Covid-19, following U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson cautioned that the illness is spreading quicker in the capital city. As much as 40 tube stations that don’t interchange with different lines will be shut, such as around the Northern line, that is the community’s busiest line and stretches from north to south London. Additional areas of the Transport for London network, including the London Overground, the DLR that connects a broader stretch of east London, and also the Tram in parts of south London will also begin to run a reduced service at the forthcoming days.

TfL, which is responsible for the town’s transportation network, said night tube services would also be ceased, while buses will run a more limited Saturday service from Monday. Staff will be redeployed to strengthen services that stay open across the community. Cleaning on tubes and buses may even grow, TfL said. Although parts of the community are low, night buses will continue to support London’s”critical workers” and those who need to make essential journeys. Vital remark: Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, said in a statement: “People shouldn’t be traveling by any means unless they have to.

Londoners should be averting interaction unless completely essential, which means they should be avoiding using the transport network unless needed.”London will undergo those incredibly challenging times, and also ensuring the capital’s critical employees can move around the city will probably be crucial. We owe it to them to do whatever we can to help them do their jobs effectively.”Big number: The London Underground transports 1.35 billion passengers every year. The body said that it had seen a 19% decrease in passengers in comparison to the same period in 2019, this week. TfL has predicted a #500 million ($578 million) fall in passenger earnings. Key background:

Britain’s government has this week moved to intensify social distancing limitations, following a limited response to begin with. Johnson, on the advice of scientists, advised Brits to avoid going to bars, theatres, and pubs where possible and work in the home, whilst school evaluations scheduled for June and May have been canceled and pupils will stay at home from Monday. There are more than 2,600 cases of corona virus in the U.K., while 104 individuals have died.

Alok Chand

