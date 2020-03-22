Doom Eternal jeopardized its Denuvo anti-piracy tech

- Advertisement -

Doom Eternal includes Denuvo anti-tampering applications designed to prevent piracy, but the match effectively torpedoed its protection right. That’s because Bethesda allegedly included a executable. Doom Eternal PC functionality: 4K 60 with a Ge Force RTX 2060 Super Listed below are all the best gaming PCs The best graphics cards of 2020 This was present in the version of before DRM was included — it is far smaller in dimension, unsurprisingly).

All people had to do was replicate that smaller EXE over the Doom Eternalx64vk.exe file in the home folder to remove the DRM, together with the game seemingly functioning just fine when running with this option executable. Whenever this came to light, Bethesda removed the Denuvo EXE by minding it out, but at this point obviously, the executable was already out there on the net, and Ars Technica has seen this and notes that although it couldn’t confirm those reports, Crack Watch has verified the occurrence of the executable.

And the buzz on the discussion is that crackers have already found a way to patch out the necessity to login with your Bethesda accounts the first time Doom So this might appear to be a major oversight by Bethesda and to compound the embarrassment, it’s not the first time that has happened: Rage 2 additionally launched with a DRM-free executable, which was quickly patched out by the writer, so this is essentially a repeat of that incident.

Bethesda isn’t the only firm to produce this type of blunder as Devil May Cry 5 published using a leaked EXE — seemingly meant for sport testers pre-release — which had no Denuvo protection. Even when a mistake such as this does not happen, Denuvo DRM is occasionally defeated by crackers quickly — just like. Because the anti-piracy technology has been the subject of several arguments previously regarding the fact that its usage causes something of a performance hit, and that’s an unwelcome thought for PC gamers DRM is controversial.