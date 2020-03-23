Home Technology Don't click this: Starbucks coronavirus scam moving viral on Social media
Don’t click this: Starbucks coronavirus scam moving viral on Social media

By- Saurabh Jha 'AZAD'
Scams are spreading on the internet from every online platform, and the one might land in a text message from an individual. Do not, if you’ve been asked to click on a URL to help your pal receive a $100 gift card from Starbucks.

The link reads, “To Apologize for Final Shops. Get a $100 Starbucks Card On Us.” An image of a coupon conveys the grammar and misspelled’apologize,’ nevertheless some people today appear to believe there’s complimentary coffee cards up for grabs.

In fact, I had several friends send the link to me, asking me to encourage their opportunities at a dozen or so macchiatos. At a first glance I thought,’certain, provided that you treat me!’ But soon realized the connection is bogus.

“During these uncertain times, we value your understanding. To sweeten things up get a $100 gift card from us,” it reads, except there is no info about who’us’ is, nor what terms apply.

The site then generates. The webpage keeps track of your custom link has been clicked by how many people, and the further you tally the better chance.

I learned this is a scam is spreading fast among social and texting websites and checked with a couple of friends. It’s popular in particular and is circulating rapidly on Twitter and within university group chats.

There is no telling concerning what the purpose of this lure is, however, we can assume it is not a great one and hope Starbucks can get ahead of the social distancing ploy.

Coronavirus fears are being capitalized on by bad actors, and while the government has prioritized cracking down on scammers, there are some coronavirus malware emails in circulation.

