Doctors Eventually Discovered An Early Warning Sign Of A Coronavirus Infection

By- Saurabh Jha 'AZAD'
  • A reduction of smell and taste was noticed in coronavirus patients in several areas, and New Jersey physicians are now saying many of their patients have undergone the same thing.
  • Identifying all the symptoms of a coronavirus infection will help physicians and health care workers in the screening process.
  • Some patients that reported a lack of smell or taste had no other symptoms but tested positive for the virus.

As the novel coronavirus creates its way through just about every corner of this globe, identifying the early symptoms physicians and other health care workers can use to identify the disease is of immense significance. Lately, claims have started to surface that those with a disease may undergo a loss of smell and taste. Now reports from doctors in New Jersey add more proof to support these claims.

Since NJ.com reports, several physicians in the country have reported that patients claiming to have lost their taste and odor eventually tested positive for COVID-19. It might help clinics and hospitals to spot patients who probably have the disease and expedite testing, and finally care if these indicators are indeed widespread in coronavirus patients.

Loss of taste and odor called dysgeusia and anosmia, respectively — are most readily noticed by those who encounter them. They’re also symptoms that aren’t always reported with different conditions which are occasionally confused such as coughing, sore throat, and body pains that accompany the frequent cold and other disorders.

“Anecdotal evidence is rapidly accumulating from sites across the globe that anosmia and dysgeusia are significant symptoms connected to the COVID-19 pandemic,” the American Academy of Otolaryngology stated in an announcement. “Anosmia, in particular, has been seen in patients finally testing positive for the coronavirus without any other symptoms. We propose that these symptoms be added to the listing of screening tools for potential COVID-19 infection.”

Patients noting a loss of taste or smell have reported meals tasting”like cardboard” or asserting that they couldn’t taste anything in any way. Some of those patients had no symptoms, not the prevalent flu-like symptoms before they are analyzed, frequently used to screen patients, yet they tested positive for the virus.

Losing their sense of smell can be part of their regular collection of symptoms, and those with stuffed sinuses frequently can’t taste normal as well as items. If a large proportion of COVID-19 patients are also presenting with such symptoms, doctors should be on the lookout for these and so should the general populace.

Unless the symptoms become severe, at this point from the pandemic, avoid seeking medical care and it is still important to clinic social interaction. Many people with the virus may recover by themselves, but you’re at a greater risk of complications, if you have a compromised immune system or underlying health conditions. If you have any issues which you might be sick with the virus speak to your doctor or clinic and heed their advice.

