Disney’s Live-Action Aladdin Is Becoming A Sequel: Here’s Everything We Know

- Advertisement -

Guy Ritchie’s movie Aladdin was a huge hit, and a sequel is on the way. Here.Disney’s live-action movie of Aladdin was a huge hit, and also the end laid the groundwork for a forthcoming sequel, together with Aladdin 2 now officially on the road. The studio is now heavily invested in remaking its classic animated films, with three remakes being released in 2019 alone: Aladdin, Dumbo, and The Lion King. There was Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, a sequel to the Sleeping Beauty retelling Maleficent that released in 2014.Directed by Guy Ritchie, Aladdin stars newcomer Mena Massoud from the titular role, with Naomi Scott playing with Princess Jasmine and Will Smith as the Genie. The movie brings back classic songs from the 1992 animated film like”One Jump Ahead” and”Prince Ali,” and adds a brand new song for Jasmine called”Speechless.

“Aladdin crushed by box office projections using a $91 million opening weekend, procuring Disney another huge victory that ended up making more than $1 billion worldwide. Naturally, a sequel has been made by that profit margin. Here’s what we know so far about Aladdin 2.How Aladdin Sets Up A Sequel Ritchie’s Aladdin follows the beats of the first picture rather tightly, directly to the end – where Aladdin tricks Jafar to using his final wish to transform himself into a genie, thus getting trapped and powerless in a lamp of his own. He is grabbed by Jafar by the tail feathers and drags him to the lamp as well, although Jafar’s parrot strives to fly away. Before he vanishes to his new prison, Jafar vows to one day get revenge on Aladdin for what he’s done – if Disney opts to make one.As in the 1992 film, Genie flings the lamp comprising Jafar across the desert, commenting a few million years at the Cave of Wonders should cool him off. But, that did not stick for long the first time as Jafar returned a year after in the direct-to-video sequel Aladdin 2: The Return of Jafar.

There are myriad ways in which Disney could bring the villain back for another showdown with Aladdin – but since this Aladdin two in place to become an original story, it will not only be a Return of Jafar film. Beyond this, narrative details are being kept secret for the time being.Disney Is Not Doing The Return Of Jafar In Live-ActionFrom the 1992 Aladdin, Iago getting dragged to the lamp became a vital part of the set-up for The Return of Jafar. In that picture, the parrot manages to escape the lamp before Jafar, leaves his old master behind, and decides to try and ingratiate himself with Aladdin, Jasmine, and the Sultan. However, it isn’t long until Jafar manages to fool someone into rubbing the lamp and becoming his”master,” thus creating an opportunity for his revenge against Aladdin.It’d certainly be interesting to see a live-action spin on one of Disney’s direct-to-video sequels, and the end of Aladdin does put up the return of Jafar – as an overall plot stage, if not as a movie title. However, a simple remake probably would not function;

Iago’s character is much in his croaky parrot voice rather than from Gilbert Gottfried’s dulcet tones, speaking from the live-action film. Disney seems to realize this, based on recent reports that Aladdin two won’t be predicated on the animated Aladdin sequels.Although Disney has no lack of classics left to accommodate, that does not mean the studio is interested in creating sequels to its live-action remake success stories. Alice in Wonderland, Maleficent, and The Jungle Book possess sequels already published or about the way – and of course, there are 102 Dalmatians, that premiered in 2000 as a sequel to the 1996 live-action version of 101 Dalmatians (which can be obtaining a live-action reinvention in Cruella.)In February 2020, Disney has formally confirmed that Aladdin 2 is on the way, together with John Gatins (Flight) and Andrea Berloff (Straight Outta Compton) penning the first script. Disney hopes celebrities Mena Massoud, Naomi Scott, and Will Smith will return, but they are not currently contracted for sequels. Director Guy Ritchie is expected to come back to helm Aladdin 2. While Aladdin 2 is happening, it likely won’t hit theatres for some time.

Disney will take the long road to create sequels because of its live-action remakes, together with Alice Through the Looking Glass releasing six years after Alice in Wonderland, also Maleficent: Mistress of Evil releasing five years after the first movie.Disney has announced a launch schedule for films through to 2027, such as several films in both 2022 and 2021. While not all these can be live-action remakes of animated films, it’s safe to assume that a few of them are going to be. Among the Present in-development jobs without supported release dates are The Little Mermaid and The Hunchback of Notre Dame, in addition to a sequel to Jon Favreau’s The Jungle Book.Because Disney has no lack of live-action remakes already in the pipeline, we probably won’t see Aladdin two for many years – possibly in 2024 or 2025, if Disney follows a similar pattern to its Alice in Wonderland and Maleficent sequels. That is going to be long enough for Jafar to cool in the Cave of Wonders.