Disney Confirms Pirate Of The Caribbean 6 is Back but is Johnny Depp Returning: Expected Release Date & Additional Information

- Advertisement -

The seas trunks full of the adrenaline rush, treasure, and experience, the wrath of the god of thunder along with the rum. That’s how you explain a pirate movie, and NOTHING is far better than the good old Walt Disney franchise of all –“The Pirates of the Caribbean.” The first picture of this show – Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl, came out in 2003, and since that time, four movies are released. The series was a major hit and has grossed over $4.5 billion globally. Pirate of the Caribbean 6 Release Date New writers Jeff Nathan son and Terry Rossini are working on the script of this sixth film. It is in the manufacturing procedure that is first and is predicted to hit on the screens only in 2021. A new Jack Sparrow at Pirate of the Caribbean 6? Rumour has it that Johnny Depp, who played the main lead of the series, Jack Sparrow in the previous movies, will not play his character in the coming movie, as he demanded $90 million to his role, which Disney wasn’t prepared to cover.

His drunken misconduct was another reason as to why the manufacturers decided to throw a face for the role, Zac Efron. Pirate of the Caribbean 6 Plot The story line is expected to revolve around the return of Davy Jones. This time, Jones is going to return for revenge, but things turn nasty when his nightmare turns into a fact, although he will see a nightmare about the yield of Davy Jones. The audience can expect to see new faces and personalities. There might be a female pirate at the Caribbean 6’s Pirate. If the rumors are to be believed, Pirate of the Caribbean 6 is going to be a reboot with a fresh beginning for your franchise. This will help the series to be continued by Disney, and there are chances that new films, depending on the adventures of the individual characters, will be made later on. Whatever it is, this franchise’s fans, throughout the world, are awaiting the sixth movie’s launch.