‘Dirty Money’ is an American documentary web television show that airs on Netflix, and records high-profile instances of corporate corruption. The show, which originated in January 2018 with its first time, resonated with viewers and received tremendous praise. Hence, the positive reaction prompted Netflix to renew the series for its next season. Here’s everything we know about’Dirty Money’ season two.

Dirty Money Season 2 Release Date: When is it coming out?

Dirty Money Season 1 premiered on January 26, 2018, on Netflix, in all of its entirety of six episodes.

The confirmation that the series was returning for another year came when Alex Gibney, the executive producer of the show, tweeted”season 2 coming” on May 29, 2018, while responding to a fan who pleaded him to make another season of their hugely successful documentary series.

That having been said, we currently also have a launch date for the new year. Dirty Money Season 2 will premiere on March 11, 2020. It will consist of six episodes.

Dirty Money Cast: Who is in it?

There’s not any fixed throw in dirty Money’. It covers many problems that involve a good deal of different real-life personalities since it’s a documentary collection. A Few of the Individuals who have emerged in the show includes Donald Trump, Hilary Clinton, Stuart Johnson, Jonathan Braun, Alberto Ayala, Russell Simmons, Martin Shkreli, and dozens of others. In the second season, we expect several high-profile personalities to appear in clippings or interviews.

What is Dirty Money about?

In a world where unethical and downright corrupt practices take part in, once could say that’Dirty Money’ is a series that is an absolute necessity due to its character and its scathing insights into corruption scandals that are mega. Each episode of the series focuses on one such case and introduces it.

In the first period, the episode deals with the extremely high profile Volkswagen emissions scandal or the scandal that rocked the US and Europe, aside from affecting many parts of the earth. For those unaware, the case came to light in September 2015 when the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) found that many VW automobiles in the US had been fitted with an application dubbed the”defeat device” which allowed the automobile to conform to pollution criteria during testing.

On-road, however, things were different, and VW cars were discovered to be giving emissions off many times more. When the scandal came to light, VW confessed to cheating emissions tests, and admitted that 11 million of its cars globally had the so-called”defeat device”. Since that time, a lot has gone down, and VW has had to endure damages exceeding $10 billion in the United States.

The second installment broadly deals with the dilemma of unsecured payday loans in the US, with a particular focus on former racing driver Scott Tucker, who made a fortune by illegally giving out such loans as many as 4.5 million Americans. After a game of cat-and-mouse, Tucker was arrested in February 2016 and is currently serving a prison term of 16 years and eight months.

The installment addresses the rise and collapse of pharma giants, Valeant Pharmaceuticals, that has since changed its name shake and to try the fallout of the scandal. For those unaware, in 2015, Valeant Pharmaceuticals became involved in controversies surrounding drug price hikes, which had caused its stock. On the other hand, the business could not reap the advantages of its fraudulent activities, and an investigation by the US Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) caused its stock to plummet by greater than 90% while its debt exceeded a whopping $30 billion.

The fourth episode also deals with the explosive problem and investigates the nuances of global bank HSBC’s money laundering activities for entities like the Sinaloan Cartel (remember’Narcos: Mexico’?) Hezbollah, and others. Know that the bank had, for years, laundered cash worth countless millions of dollars if you are interested in the scale of actions.

A less-heard-of a massive issue, which is known as the Great Canadian Maple Syrup Heist is dealt with by the fifth installment. It deals with the theft of 10,000 barrels of maple syrup, worth roughly $20 million, from the Federation of Quebec Maple Syrup Producers (FPAQ), a company that, as of 2011, has been responsible for 77 percent of the world’s maple syrup provide. The Great Canadian Maple Syrup Heist happened over several months between 2011 and 2012 and is regarded as the biggest heist in Canadian history.

The concluding episode of the first season investigates how current US President Donald Trump assembled his image along with his real-estate empire through a media campaign and is an explosive one.

Season 2 will explore the case of the enormous consumer fraud created by the workers of Wells Fargo and the scandal when billions were swindled from a Malaysian Sovereign Wealth fund known as 1MDB. It is going to also dive into the cartel mines in South America and Jared Kushner’s real estate actions. Other episodes will shed light on the country’s guardianship system and into the inner workings of one of the biggest plastics producers.

Dirty Money Trailer:

Here’s the trailer for Season 2 to give you a glimpse into.