DirectX 12 Ultimate brings Xbox Collection X Attributes to PC gaming

Microsoft is announcing a new version of its gaming and multimedia API platform. The newest edition, DirectX 12 Ultimate, largely unifies the Xbox collection X platform and Windows PCs, offering the new precision of the platform rendering features with supporting video cards.

Many of the new features have to do with the hardware with all the software side of development.

The DirectX 12 Ultimate API calls are not just enabling access to new hardware features, they are offering lower-level, deeper, and more efficient access to hardware attributes and resources which are already existing.

For the time being, the new attributes are slated chiefly for Nvidia cards only, with”full support on GeForce RTX”–that the demonstration you are seeing slides from really came from Nvidia itself, not Microsoft. Meanwhile, AMD has announced its upcoming slate of RDNA two GPUs will have”complete support” for its DirectX 12 Ultimate API–although no prior generations of AMD cards. (AMD takes the chance to remind players that the same RDNA two architecture is powering both Microsoft’s Xbox Series X and Sony’s PlayStation 5 consoles.)

A number of the calls are reminiscent of work that AMD has done in drivers. By way of example, speed shading strikes us as similar to the Radeon Boost system, which lowers frame resolution during panning of AMD. They’re similar enough that we know AMD has at least been thinking along similar lines When these features aren’t the same thing.

This Nvidia-produced video provides visual examples of the newest features added in DirectX 12 Ultimate.

DirectX ray tracing

DirectX Ray Tracing, aka XDR, isn’t new–DXR1.0 was introduced two decades back. However, DirectX 12 Ultimate introduces a few new features under a DXR1.1 versioning scheme. Not one of DXR1.1’s features require new hardware–existing ray-tracing-capable GPUs merely require driver service to enable them.

For now, only Nvidia delivers customer-facing PC graphics cards. On the other hand, the Xbox collection X offers ray tracing on its habit Radeon GPU hardware–and AMD CEO Lisa Su stated to anticipate discrete Radeon graphics cards together with ray tracing support” as we proceed through 2020″ at CES2020 at January.

Inline ray tracing

Inline ray tracing is another API that enables developers lower-level accessibility to the beam tracing pipeline than DXR1.0’s dynamic-shader based ray tracing. Rather than replacing dynamic-shader ray tracing, inline ray tracing is present as an alternate model, which may enable developers to make inexpensive beam tracing calls that don’t take the full weight of a lively shader call. Examples include easy recursive rays, inquiries from shaders that don’t encourage rays or shadow calculation.

There is no easy answer as to when ray tracing is much more appropriate than lively; developers will want to experiment to figure out the ideal balance between use of the toolsets.

DispatchRays() through ExecuteIndirect()

Shaders running on the GPU can now generate an inventory of DispatchRays() calls, for example, their unique parameters. This may significantly reduce for scenarios that prepare and spawn back and ray tracing work since it eliminates a round-trip into the CPU.

Growing state items through AddToStateObject()

Under DXR1.0, if developers wanted to add a new shader into a present ray tracing pipeline, then they’d need to instantiate a new pipeline with an excess shader, copying the existing shaders to the new pipeline together with the brand new one. This required the new one, once the new pipeline is instantiated in addition to the machine to parse and validate the existing shaders.

AddToStateObject() eliminates this waste by doing precisely exactly what it sounds like: allowing developers to expand a current ray tracing pipeline set up, requiring parsing and validation of only the new shader. The efficiency bump here should be obvious: a 1,000-shader pipeline that needs to add a new shader that is single now only needs to validate one shader, instead of 1,001