Home Entertainment Celebrities Deepika Padukone, Kohli-Ronaldo also sought help in fight against Coronavirus
EntertainmentCelebritiesTop Stories

Deepika Padukone, Kohli-Ronaldo also sought help in fight against Coronavirus

By- Vikash Kumar
- Advertisement -

Coronavirus is being feared all over the world. Big celebrities are warning people from their level to avoid this deadly virus. Now the name of Deepika Padukone has also been included in this episode. The actress has been selected by the World Health Organization to make people aware of cleanliness. Deepika Padukone has shared a video and has also tagged other big celebrities in it.

Deepika Padukone has been chosen to spread the WHO director Saif Hand Challenge to the people. Deepika has shared a video in which she is seen cleaning hands under the Safe Hand Challenge. He is wearing a bathrobe and also wearing a mask. Along with the video, he has also tagged Cristiano Ronaldo, Virat Kohli and Roger Federer to be a part of this challenge.

Along with the video, he wrote in the caption – Thank you Doctor Tedrose for including me in the Safe Hands Challenge. Of course, this task is very important to protect people. We are all in this fight together. I am also nominating Roger Federer, Cristiano Ronaldo and Virat Kohli for this challenge.

Priyanka Chopra has also been included

Let us know that not only Deepika but Priyanka Chopra, Hollywood star Arnold Schwarzenegger and American model Christy Turlington were also selected for this challenge. By the way, it is a matter of concern that slowly the coronavirus is seen spreading in all countries. Even though it is not spreading faster than many countries in India, still there is a dire need to be cautious.

Also Read:   Coronavirus Protection: Clean your phone to protect which is dirtier than you think but how ?
- Advertisement -
Also Read:   A Coronavirus Testing Site Has Developed By Google That Will Help People Screen Themselves.
Vikash Kumar
Vikash has lived in New Delhi his whole life. Vikash has worked as a journalist for nearly a decade has contributed to several large publications including the Yahoo News and the Oakland Tribune. As a founder and journalist for World Top Trend, Vikash covers national and international developments.

RELATED ARTICLES

Top Stories

Coronavirus: Immunity weakens these food items, leave soon

Vikash Kumar -
So far more than one and a half million people have been victimized by the coronavirus all over the world. In India too, its...
Read more
Top Stories

One more deadly virus among Corona, Philippines in worry

Vikash Kumar -
The deadly coronavirus has engulfed almost the entire world at this time and so far has killed more than 7000 people. The Philippines is...
Read more
Top Stories

These 3 symptoms should be seen in 5 days, so get coronavirus checked

Vikash Kumar -
The risk of coronavirus is increasing every day. The number of people exposed to this deadly virus is increasing. So far, more than one...
Read more
Celebrities

Game of Thrones: Emilia Clarke Annoyed Jon Snow Got Away With Murder

Naveen Yadav -
Games of Thrones star Emilia Clarke is still annoyed Jon Snow got away with murder. As the once solidly plotted show raced toward the...
Read more
Top Stories

When will “Violet Evergarden” Season 2 be aired? Release Date All Details and Plot that You would like as a True Fan!!

Naveen Yadav -
The Japanese Animes would be the very best movies in the world. I believe that most of us are unaware of the language but...
Read more
Also Read:   Venom 2: Irishman Actor Stephen Graham will be in a mystery role
Celebrities

Batwoman TV Show Crew Member Paralyzed After On Establish Accident

Naveen Yadav -
Sad news from The CW's Batwoman, as a team member was hurt in a current on set accident. Batwoman is the network's latest Arrowverse...
Read more
Celebrities

Emilia Clarke Wants To Combine The Avengers To Get A Wonderfully’Stupid’ Rationale

Naveen Yadav -
Emilia Clarke is one of the most delightful humans in our little planet that is sad and she'd make a lovely Avenger. I think...
Read more
Lifestyle

The Great Microsoft Founder Bill Gates Steps down From Microsoft Board Of Member, The End Of An Era

Saurabh Jha 'AZAD' -
Bill Gates declared that he will leave Microsoft's board of directors a few 12 years after he stepped back from his job. The move is...
Read more
Top Stories

The Latest Update Of Coronavirus Drug On Pharmaceutical Vaccines And Treatments

Saurabh Jha 'AZAD' -
The COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic poses a challenge for healthcare providers. There are no treatments for this disease, nor are no vaccines. Since the 2003 outbreak...
Read more

Must Read

Coronavirus: Immunity weakens these food items, leave soon

Top Stories Vikash Kumar -
So far more than one and a half million people have been victimized by the coronavirus all over the world. In India too, its...
Read more

Deepika Padukone, Kohli-Ronaldo also sought help in fight against Coronavirus

Celebrities Vikash Kumar -
Coronavirus is being feared all over the world. Big celebrities are warning people from their level to avoid this deadly virus. Now the name...
Read more

One more deadly virus among Corona, Philippines in worry

Top Stories Vikash Kumar -
The deadly coronavirus has engulfed almost the entire world at this time and so far has killed more than 7000 people. The Philippines is...
Read more

These 3 symptoms should be seen in 5 days, so get coronavirus checked

Top Stories Vikash Kumar -
The risk of coronavirus is increasing every day. The number of people exposed to this deadly virus is increasing. So far, more than one...
Read more

Batman’s Biggest Rule Broken by Batwoman

TV Series Naveen Yadav -
Kate Kane struck the largest rule Batman has for vigilantes at the latest episode of Batwoman, strangling the angry Dr. August Cartwright to death....
Read more

9 Netflix Shows You Need To Watch

TV Series Vikash Kumar -
Have you recently finished a TV series and need something new to watch? Netflix has got you covered. Their range of fantastic series has...
Read more

Star Wars: Luke Cradles Darth Vader’s Helmet in Early Force Awakens Concept Art

TV Series Naveen Yadav -
A new piece of concept art for Star Wars: The Force Awakens shows Luke Skywalker cradling Darth Vader's helmet. Luke was one of the...
Read more

The Witcher Season 2 Actor Tests Positive For Coronavirus Following Production Delay

Entertainment Naveen Yadav -
Kristofer Hivju, that will appear in the upcoming season of The Witcher, has tested positive for the coronavirus. Hivju is best known for the...
Read more

Game of Thrones: Emilia Clarke Annoyed Jon Snow Got Away With Murder

Celebrities Naveen Yadav -
Games of Thrones star Emilia Clarke is still annoyed Jon Snow got away with murder. As the once solidly plotted show raced toward the...
Read more

Palpatine’s New Costume Showcased of Skywalker Behind-The-Scene Photos in Rise

TV Series Naveen Yadav -
Behind-the-scenes images showing Palpatine's new costume from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker are submitted on the web. The most recent Star Wars attribute...
Read more
© World Top Trend