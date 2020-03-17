Deepika Padukone, Kohli-Ronaldo also sought help in fight against Coronavirus

- Advertisement -

Coronavirus is being feared all over the world. Big celebrities are warning people from their level to avoid this deadly virus. Now the name of Deepika Padukone has also been included in this episode. The actress has been selected by the World Health Organization to make people aware of cleanliness. Deepika Padukone has shared a video and has also tagged other big celebrities in it.

Deepika Padukone has been chosen to spread the WHO director Saif Hand Challenge to the people. Deepika has shared a video in which she is seen cleaning hands under the Safe Hand Challenge. He is wearing a bathrobe and also wearing a mask. Along with the video, he has also tagged Cristiano Ronaldo, Virat Kohli and Roger Federer to be a part of this challenge.

Thank You @DrTedros, for nominating me for the #SafeHands Challenge!#COVID19 surely is an uphill health and public safety task, but all of us are in this fight together!I further nominate @rogerfederer,@Cristiano and @imVkohli to take up this challenge! #coronavirus #StaySafe https://t.co/45glSxXkqP pic.twitter.com/7s7R4pIrrL — Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) March 17, 2020

Along with the video, he wrote in the caption – Thank you Doctor Tedrose for including me in the Safe Hands Challenge. Of course, this task is very important to protect people. We are all in this fight together. I am also nominating Roger Federer, Cristiano Ronaldo and Virat Kohli for this challenge.

Priyanka Chopra has also been included

Let us know that not only Deepika but Priyanka Chopra, Hollywood star Arnold Schwarzenegger and American model Christy Turlington were also selected for this challenge. By the way, it is a matter of concern that slowly the coronavirus is seen spreading in all countries. Even though it is not spreading faster than many countries in India, still there is a dire need to be cautious.