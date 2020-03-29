Home TV Series Dee Rees and Anne Hathaway unpack the inevitable End of'The Last Thing...
TV Series

Dee Rees and Anne Hathaway unpack the inevitable End of’The Last Thing He Wanted’

By- Naveen Yadav
- Advertisement -

In the movie, Hathaway plays a disillusioned journalist named Elena McMahon who’s attracted to a gun-running scheme by her ailing father (Willem Dafoe) and finds herself on the run across Central America. She is torn between trusting either the American government official she understands to be of questionable ethics (played with smarmy elegance by Ben Affleck) or the enigmatic operative named Jones (an elegantly commanding Edi Gathegi) who keeps popping up wherever she is.

Even Elena has been through a great deal, leaving her rich husband and lifestyle as a Hollywood wife, surviving breast cancer, setting herself up as more and a working, single mother. Nevertheless, for clever as willful as Elena is, she is caught in a downward spiral of grief, anger, and despair, that ends along with her being shot and killed on a seaside cliff. What is the total cost of machinations, these interventions, and meddling which are ever-present in the story? Her life.

Also Read:   'Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina Season 3': Why is it happening? Release Date? What to expect? Click in for upgrades

And so once you have the view in the conclusion and step back, you know how Elena wasn’t, in fact, the byline, she became the subject and how these pieces worked in concert. She became an instrument in a manner.”

During a joint meeting with Rees in the 2020 Sundance Film Festival, Hathaway further described the way the character steadily comes undone by recalling a time she was caught in a riptide,

conscious that some 20 paparazzi were shooting her swimming rather than wanting to wave for assistance or cause a scene. For a couple of terrifying moments, she was unsure of what to do or how to get out of the dangerous situation. (She finally found a foothold onto a reef and steadied herself.)

Also Read:   Palpatine's New Costume Showcased of Skywalker Behind-The-Scene Photos in Rise
Also Read:   One Punch Man Season 3 Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer and Is season 3 renewed?

“Bringing it back to Elena McMahon, I only think about all these stories that we’re starting to inform as women,” said Hathaway,” and it is so important to tell the success stories, but it’s also great to tell the tales of women who don’t make it because there’s a lot more of these. It’s essential for them not to be forgotten.

“And, make no mistake, part of the reason Elena McMahon ends up the way she does is because of the world and the way that it treats its people,” said Hathaway, “along with how it decides who is worthy of admiration and who isn’t. And that’s not something Elena is immune to incidentally. She has her very own blind spots.”

Also Read:   Strange Things - Will Will Buyers get his powers in Season 4
- Advertisement -
Naveen Yadav
Naveen is a creative tech-guy with a deep love for physics. He is an Engineer by profession and writer by choice. He loves to watch TV shows, movies and a vivid reader. One can easily find romance in his poetries and depth in his stories. “A quite person who loves conversation” can easily define him. He is a football fan and he can predict your future with Vedic Astrology.

Must Read

Researchers Identify New Coronaviruses In Animals Smuggled Into China

Technology Saurabh Jha 'AZAD' -
New coronavirus strains are identified in pangolins smuggled into China, researchers report from Nature. The smuggled animals, called pangolins, may have helped to...
Read more

Shopping Through The Coronavirus Catastrophe: Check This Website For In-Stock Markets Near You

Lifestyle Saurabh Jha 'AZAD' -
Grocery purchasing throughout the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic is just one of numerous mundane things we had to take for granted that is radically...
Read more

Twitter’s Most Popular Tweet This Week: The Coronavirus Response of Hillary Trolls Trump

Top Stories Saurabh Jha 'AZAD' -
Hillary Clinton advised followers to not take information from President Trump as the number of coronavirus cases skyrocketed in a tweet that received the...
Read more

Trump Extends Social Distancing Strategies To April 30, Backs Away Promise To Reopen Economy by Easter

Top Stories Saurabh Jha 'AZAD' -
President Donald Trump on Sunday declared he's extending national social distancing guidelines a directive that seems to backtrack in the remarks of the president suggesting...
Read more

Frozen 2 Referenced The Little Mermaid However, The Disney Classic Is Not Canon Yet

Entertainment Alok Chand -
In one of the sequences, Frozen 2 comprised a reference to Hans Christian Andersen, the writer responsible for its source material. Frozen 2 is...
Read more

Easter 2020 Update No Relief From COVID-19 And Easter Will Hit Soon And We Must Celebrate At Home

In News Alok Chand -
Easter 2020 is on its way, on the twelfth of April. The majority of the world, nevertheless, is still experiencing this COVID-19 pandemic and...
Read more

The Fantastic Doctor Season 3 Episode 20: What Will Happen After Earthquake???? Everyone’s On ALERT!!! Read To Know More

Entertainment Alok Chand -
The Good Doctor came to screens in the year the show based on a Drama, 2017, which got a remake from the tv. The...
Read more

YouTube Videos On The Big Screen , How ?

Technology Saurabh Jha 'AZAD' -
When you are stuck in the home youTube is a source of entertainment, packed to keep you amused, but also tutorials, online courses, gym...
Read more

Goblin Slayer Season 2 Coming Soon. Which Are Goblin Slayer??’s SECRETS Here’s Everything You Want To Know

Entertainment Alok Chand -
The Book show by Kumo Kagyu is a dark fantasy light novel. Kōsuke Kurose accommodated the series and made it into an animation. The anime...
Read more

Google Pixel Buds 2 Could launch soon to battle With AirPods Guru

Technology Saurabh Jha 'AZAD' -
An FCC listing confirms that Google could be about release the much-awaited Google Pixel Buds 2. Perhaps this time the Mountain View company will...
Read more
© World Top Trend