Dee Rees and Anne Hathaway unpack the inevitable End of’The Last Thing He Wanted’

- Advertisement -

In the movie, Hathaway plays a disillusioned journalist named Elena McMahon who’s attracted to a gun-running scheme by her ailing father (Willem Dafoe) and finds herself on the run across Central America. She is torn between trusting either the American government official she understands to be of questionable ethics (played with smarmy elegance by Ben Affleck) or the enigmatic operative named Jones (an elegantly commanding Edi Gathegi) who keeps popping up wherever she is.

Even Elena has been through a great deal, leaving her rich husband and lifestyle as a Hollywood wife, surviving breast cancer, setting herself up as more and a working, single mother. Nevertheless, for clever as willful as Elena is, she is caught in a downward spiral of grief, anger, and despair, that ends along with her being shot and killed on a seaside cliff. What is the total cost of machinations, these interventions, and meddling which are ever-present in the story? Her life.

And so once you have the view in the conclusion and step back, you know how Elena wasn’t, in fact, the byline, she became the subject and how these pieces worked in concert. She became an instrument in a manner.”

During a joint meeting with Rees in the 2020 Sundance Film Festival, Hathaway further described the way the character steadily comes undone by recalling a time she was caught in a riptide,

conscious that some 20 paparazzi were shooting her swimming rather than wanting to wave for assistance or cause a scene. For a couple of terrifying moments, she was unsure of what to do or how to get out of the dangerous situation. (She finally found a foothold onto a reef and steadied herself.)

“Bringing it back to Elena McMahon, I only think about all these stories that we’re starting to inform as women,” said Hathaway,” and it is so important to tell the success stories, but it’s also great to tell the tales of women who don’t make it because there’s a lot more of these. It’s essential for them not to be forgotten.

“And, make no mistake, part of the reason Elena McMahon ends up the way she does is because of the world and the way that it treats its people,” said Hathaway, “along with how it decides who is worthy of admiration and who isn’t. And that’s not something Elena is immune to incidentally. She has her very own blind spots.”