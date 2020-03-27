Home Entertainment Decoding Westworld: Here's WTF Is Going On in Season 3 So Much
EntertainmentTV Series

Decoding Westworld: Here’s WTF Is Going On in Season 3 So Much

By- Naveen Yadav
Another installment of Westworld, a second hour of scenes and plots to make our heads spin. In desperate need of an explanation of Westworld’s”The Winter Line”? We have got you covered. The incident is another doozy, with Bernard attempting to locate a goal and Maeve. Before you give yourself here are a couple of key points.

1. Maeve Is Not in Another Park Just Like Westworld

Maeve wakes up as another character in another world that seems to be unnaturally made similarly to Westworld. Now, it looks like an underground resistance, a variant of World War II, complete with Nazis and Warworld. She realizes she wasn’t rebooted to play a different role in another park. Maeve’s”pearl” (aka her brain) was utilized to replicate Warworld and instruct some tech bigwigs the way to get to the hosts’ consciousnesses. Unfortunately, the pearl was hidden by Dolores at a server somewhere that she knows of. This means her captors can’t be led by Maeve into the hosts that are long gone, but she proves to be useful in different ways.

2. It’s a Digital Prison-Like Puzzle For Her Figure Out

Serac, among the architects of Rehoboam, the sphere Dolores is so keen to get control of at the world that is actual, is supporting imprisoning Maeve within her mind. He reveals that he wanted to know where the hosts were shipped when Dolores stopped herself out of deleting them at the end of year two. When it’s apparent Maeve doesn’t know, Serac watches her figure out that she isn’t, in reality, in Warwood whatsoever, but instead a simulation.

3. Maeve Overloads the Simulation Just Like a Computer

She devises a plan After Maeve figures out that she isn’t in another playground. As opening applications or too many programs on your pc, Consider it; the system can not deal with all of the processes and it shuts down. From Maeve providing the Delos workers from the simulation her math equation and then confusing the litany of maps and the soldiers, she wreaks havoc on the system.

4. Serac Wants to Use Maeve to Defeat Dolores

Fortunately, Serac is so impressed by her intellect in the simulation he wishes to bring her on board for carrying down Dolores. He assures her she is presently in the actual world also, it can be assumed he put her pearl. Due to her ability to drive to be with her daughter rather than destroy humanity and to restrain hosts, Serac wants her help in taking Dolores down.

5. No, Game of Thrones Does Not Take Place

When Bernard and Stubbs, who’s a sponsor and has been a host, unbeknown to viewers, are walking through a few of those subterranean Delos labs, they pass a set of potentially laid-off Delos employees with a host dragon. The dragon is essentially a specific replica or possibly a digitally enforced shot of Drogon from HBO’s Game of Thrones.

6. Stubbs and bernard Are Now Working Together

Function Bernard in his mission to prevent Dolores Ford made Stubbs shield and, essentially. His programming has been limited to assisting Bernard from the park, but now that Bernard reprogrammed him and added new functions, Stubbs and Bernard are likely to be looking for Dolores from the real world to prevent her from destroying mankind and, potentially, all existing hosts as well.

