Entertainment

Daniel Craig’s’No Time To Die’ To Have A Reshoot After Bad Test Screening?

By- Alok Chand
No Time To Die will be Daniel Craig’s last movie as the iconic MI6 agent James Bond however, the movie has had a hard time getting everything so directly from its first phases. The film faced problems on set, after finalizing the manager, which proved to be a herculean task.No Time To Die’sshooting was recently completed. But, Daniel Craig’s last outing as Agent 007 was in a difficult spot.No Time To Die was initially designed to hit the screens worldwide in April 2020 however because of the coronavirus outbreak, the movie’s release date has been pushed to November 2020. Reports suggested that the reefs around the world aren’t the reason for the movie’s release date later this season to be pushed for. Following claims using a YouTube channel, No Time To Die’s launch was postponed because the movie had a bad test screening.

Daniel Craig's'No Time To Die'
According to a press report, the channel claimed a test screening was held a few weeks before the movie was expected to release and it didn’t go well. The YouTube channel claimed that they don’t have any particular facts about what the test audience ill-received. According to the channel, the manufacturers are scheduling two pieces of reshoots that will last for approximately 12 to 14 days.
As reported, the channel further added that the makers are using the epidemic as cover to avoid bad publicity. It said that with a very public and problematic history of the film, it would be easy to feel that the extensive delay is likely because of problems with the movie itself compared to the coronavirus situation. No Time To Die was among the very first movies to postpone its release date in the face of the pandemic.

Alok Chand

