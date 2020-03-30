Countless Amazon Workers To Walk , Demanding Warehouse Closure Following Coronavirus Case

- Advertisement -

Employees at Amazon’s Staten Island warehouse will stage a walkout on Monday on the internet retailer’s choice to keep the center open despite a verified instance there, and wider worries that the e-commerce giant isn’t adequately protecting its employees from the health and financial consequences of COVID-19.

Up to 200 staff members will walk off the website at 12:30 p.m. Coordinator Cristian Smalls told CNN: “We are not asking for much. We’re requesting the construction to be shut and sanitized, and also for us to be paid.”

Smalls, an assistant manager in the warehouse who manages up to 600 people a week, said that the center was a”breeding ground” for the pandemic, CNN reported.

Workers across at 13 Amazon centers have tested positive for coronavirus up to now, across eight countries, and employees are campaigning for those warehouses to be closed down for sterilization while employees have been granted sick leave and tested. At least two centers are closed after diagnoses that were positive.

Currently, Amazon workers who have either tested positive for COVID-19 or who have come into contact with the infected individual must remain home and will receive two weeks’ paid leave, CEO Jeff Bezos said in a blog post.

Monday’s walkout follows forecasts by Amazon workers for Bezos to offer improved protections for employees. At least 4,670 workers have signed a petition requesting paid sick leave for all employees, irrespective of diagnosis, amid a larger lack of evaluations in the U.S.

Amazon says it is committed to the health and security of its workers and has”increased the frequency and intensity of cleaning in any way sites,” and encouraged social distancing guidelines across its own network.

Key background: Amid closures of non-essential businesses, social distancing measures and restrictions on movement for half of the U.S. population, Amazon has emerged as a marginally essential business as people stuck at home turn into the company for markets and goods that they can’t buy in person. The company has opened 100,000 positions across its 500+ satisfaction centers across the U.S., to manage the surge in demand, but Bezos has been famous for being unable to provide adequate protection for employees, which he has blamed a global lack of facemasks.

There are currently at least 776 supported deaths connected to COVID-19 in New York City alone, which is the middle of the outbreak at the U.S. Nationwide, affirmed cases have jumped to almost 150,000 as of Monday morning. Some 2,500 people have died in the U.S. after contracting coronavirus, while 4,800 have recovered.

President Donald Trump on the weekend decided against quarantining New York state, and instead asked for its Centre for Disease Control and Prevention to issue a”powerful travel advisory” for the tri-state location.