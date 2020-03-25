Coronavirus Strikes Kennedy Space Center, Additional Afield NASA’s Programs

Coronavirus Affirmed in a Worker from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. NASA is attempting to keep its different missions on schedule, recently stating that the Mars 2020 assignment is still a go, at least for now. The worker who tested positive for COVID-19 had not been into the center for 10 or more days before testing positive for the virus. See BGR’s homepage for more stories. The coronavirus pandemic has influenced every industry that was possible in one way or another, along with the US space program is different.

NASA has shuttered a number of its centers, just allowing mission-critical personnel to access certain facilities and pushing on employees to work from home. Now, just a day after the agency set out a release detailing its plans for the future, Florida Today is reporting an employee at the Kennedy Space Center has tested positive for the virus.” The worker was last present positive for the virus and had been operating under NASA’s mandate to achieve that from the house.

It’s unclear if the individual was infected during his latest times in the middle. Now, Discussing with Florida, NASA spokesperson Tracy Young explained that the agency is optimistic that the virus was not spread among employees at Kennedy Space Center.”This employee was last in the center more than 10 days ago,” Young told the socket. “Based on the circumstances and elapsed time because the worker was onsite, we believe it had been obtained after they had begun teleworking and there is no additional risk at the middle from this individual.”It is not clear what the bureau is currently basing that assumption.

It has been shown that COVID-19 may cause even or few zero signs for as long as two weeks, which makes it hard, if not impossible, to ascertain the exact window where a person was infectious. Nevertheless, the space center says it’s taking the issue seriously and the health and safety of its workforce is a priority. It was only yesterday that NASA released an updated prediction of its upcoming missions, showing that Mars 2020 remains on schedule for now. As work on those missions pauses other endeavors, including work on the James Webb Space Telescope that is oft-delayed, will face delays.

Kennedy Space Center is one of NASA’s most important facilities, employing approximately 10,000 staff members. The mandatory order applies so staff numbers in Kennedy should be at a minimum. It is uncertain whether this newly-confirmed instance of COVID-19 will influence any of the work still being done by”mission-critical” employees in the middle. Since the bureau has been great about timely upgrades in the aftermath of the pandemic on its plans Moving ahead, we’ll expect additional updates from NASA.