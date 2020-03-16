Coronavirus: MCU, Jurassic World: Dominion,The Batman, Fantastic Beasts 3 Suspend Filming

- Advertisement -

On this weekend, several big-name film and TV productions shut down filming amid growing concerns around the continuing coronavirus pandemic that is COVID-19.

That includes the likes of Marvel Cinematic Universe miniseries Loki and WandaVision — joining

The Falcon and the Winter Solider, that had been the first to stop earlier last week — the new Robert Pattinson-starrer The Batman, along with also the third and final chapter in the series, Jurassic Earth: Dominion. Last, Fantastic Beasts 3, which was set to begin filming in London on Monday, has reportedly decided not to do so.

Marvel Studios has indefinitely suspended generation on Loki and WandaVision, in line with the telephone made for its MCU film, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. For its parent company Disney, the latter joins a long list of films now paused: Home Alone, The Little Mermaid, The Duel, Nightmare Alley, Peter Pan & Wendy, and Shrunk. As for The Batman, Warner Bros. has opted to halt production for 2 weeks for now. But the studio is ongoing to picture on the as-yet-untitled The Matrix 4, which is allegedly taking all”safety measures” at its Berlin sound stage.

Jurassic World: Dominion had been shooting in London since February prior to the brakes that were hit on Friday. As if the delay on account of this coronavirus will have an effect on release dates, for Fantastic Beats 3 like all other movies and TV shows on the list, it is unclear at this stage. Wanda Vision is presently the first in line, slated to launch December 2020 on Disney+ Hotstar. Loki is supposed to be out alongside spring 2021. Jurassic World: The Batman and Dominion have announced release dates in June 2021. That leaves Fantastic Beats 3, which is now slotted for November 2021.