Coronavirus Maps And Dashboards To Track COVID-19 Cases

A coronavirus map assists everybody track the novel coronavirus, which causes COVID-19 classified a pandemic since the outbreak has spread with magnificent speed throughout the world. There are dashboards and coronavirus channels from sources, but most of them use information from Johns Hopkins University’s Center for Engineering and Systems Science.

Newest update of Coronavirus maps:

the maps show reach and the rate of COVID-19. On Jan. 27, there were 2,886 confirmed instances; on Feb. 5, there were 24,607. As of March 19, you will find more than 236,420 confirmed coronavirus cases globally. The US has more than 11,200 confirmed cases. One of them was 157 deaths in 23 countries, including 21 at New York 68 deaths in Washington and 16 in California.

The best coronavirus map and dashboard:

Launched on Jan. 22, Johns Hopkins University’s COVID-19 dashboard displays the amount and place of confirmed cases as they’re reported, in addition to the entire number of deaths and recoveries. You are able to zoom in on places and scroll to distinct areas. Click a red dot and you’ll see information on the number of cases by state, by region, by city, and in the U.S., by state. And there is a mobile version, which means you can monitor the map onto a phone. According to the university, the coronavirus map was created to”provide researchers, public health authorities and the general public using a user-friendly tool to track the outbreak as it evolves.

More coronavirus maps and dashboards :

Microsoft’s coronavirus tracker has a nice interface and is simple to use.

Similar to the other maps, the Bing COVID-19 dashboard enables you to see the numbers per country as well as a view of the spread of this disease. HealthMap’s coronavirus map is both sleek and well-designed and features cartoons, so it’s possible to rekindle the spread of COVID-19 in the first cases. The coronavirus map of the next train supplies some detailed information and is more technical, such as the virus’ genome. And also you can watch an animation of the paths the coronavirus took from region to region, country to country. The New York Times’ coronavirus dashboard comprises charts and charts describing NBC New York’s coronavirus maps relies on the Johns Hopkins data but is a little simpler and features animation.

Coronavirus travel restrictions :

The US has imposed a coronavirus traveling ban on non-authorized people that have departed from 26 European countries (not including the UK). According to the New York Times coronavirus dash, there are currently four countries Mainland Italy, China, Iran, and South Korea. One nation is on the list. Italy has imposed a lockdown that was national, prohibiting its citizens to move anyplace without a purpose. Schools and American colleges have closed down. Harvard advised students to not return to campus and is the major university to institute classes. Government offices and many businesses will also be telling a number of its workers to work from home, such as the Securities and Exchange Commission and Amazon. Santa Clara County in California has banned all big gatherings.