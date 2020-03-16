Home Technology Coronavirus Impact: Digital Tools Maintain Classes on as Schools, Colleges Shut
Technology

Coronavirus Impact: Digital Tools Maintain Classes on as Schools, Colleges Shut

By- navin yadav
As colleges, universities and colleges remain in India, more and more students due to fear of spread are currently taking to keep their schooling from secure distance of the homes.

Image result for Coronavirus Impact: Digital Tools Keep Classes on as Schools, Colleges Shut

The tools that are helping learning range from a rising number of mobile programs to collaboration tools and digital learning management systems like Blackboard, Microsoft Zoom and Teams, amongst others.

According to Microsoft, as universities move to a learning environment, Teams can offer an internet classroom that brings virtual, face-to-face files, duties, connections and conversations in one platform accessible on a mobile device, tablet , PC or browser.

Zoom also has offerings for educators in addition to those working from home while Blackboard states its portfolio of services and products encourage learners at every level throughout the student lifecycle from kindergarten to the workplace.

The Shiv Nadar University in Greater Noida said it’s supported all students (undergraduate and postgraduate/doctoral) who aren’t on campus to remain away until March 31, and outside if necessary in light of the spread of COVID-19 at India.

“During this time, we will move all classes to online mode. This can happen through Blackboard, Microsoft Teams, Zoom, or alternative means. Any assessment planned for this period will be postponed or adapted to online mode. Instructors will send students course-specific instructions remotely,” the university said in a statement, adding that the online courses will start from March 16.

To promote distant learning in this challenging period, international communication solution supplier Avaya Holdings Corp. announced it will provide its Avaya Spaces collaboration applications for free to educational institutions, such as colleges and universities together with non-profit organisations in India until August, 2020.

Team cooperation and A cloud meeting program that seamlessly integrates tasks, video, voice, sharing and more, Avaya Spaces offers the tools necessary to deliver lectures and schoolwork safely and securely over the web, the company said.

“We know there is an especially instant need in the education industry as school and university administrators think about the safety of their students while ensuring continuity of their courses, engagement with their students and delivering on their educational goals,” said Vishal Agrawal, Managing Director, Avaya India and Saarc.

“We are actively engaging with schools and universities to help them coordinate distant worker/education strategies leveraging our expertise and solutions like Avaya Spaces,” Agrawal said, adding that since January, the business has seen a 200 per cent growth in movie collaboration traffic over the Avaya Spaces platform.

Similarly firm Byju’s on March 11 announced that it will be providing free access till the end of April to its app to college pupils so that pupils can continue their learning when schools stay closed.

Pupils across classes 1-12 can download and access the learning programmes for free of Byju .

As of 13 March, 61 countries in Africa, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, North America and South America have announced or implemented school and college closures, according to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), which added that 39 countries have closed schools nationally, impacting almost 421.4 million children and youth.

A additional states have employed school closures that were localised and, even if these closures become nationwide, instruction disruption will be experienced by hundreds of millions of additional learners, UNESCO added.

With 250 million school-going pupils in India, it is very important to ensure that their health is protected while making sure that their learning doesn’t get interrupted.

With a flurry of digital learning management systems available, teachers may find it a whole lot more easy to educate their students

navin yadav

Also Read:   Google Maps have many hidden tricks which will be changed life
Also Read:   A Coronavirus Testing Site Has Developed By Google That Will Help People Screen Themselves.
