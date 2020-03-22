Home Coronavirus Hits South Korean Market Despite Easing Of Crisis Due To The...
Coronavirus Hits South Korean Market Despite Easing Of Crisis Due To The Spread Of The Corona

By- Saurabh Jha 'AZAD'
Korean stock exchange entering the weekend as share prices dropped another 3.43% and short-selling jumped to 109 trillion won ($893 million) due to the spread of the corona.

The standard Korea Overseas Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed at 1,771.44 and the Kosdaq finished at 524 points down 7 percent, prompting the Financial Supervisory Commission to impose a six-month ban on short-selling, the very first such extreme action in almost nine decades. The S&P Global Ratings added to the dire outlook, forecasting that”family spending” in Korea and Japan would weaken amid”external headwinds” around the world.

A sign of the issue was that flights were canceled from Seoul Kimpo Airport, a mostly domestic terminal. International flights are currently going on a basis from the considerably larger Incheon International Airport, twice as far from Seoul.

The sense of tragedy dropped although 110 fresh ones diminished just mostly older people suffering from different disorders, such as 67 fatalities for a total of 7,979, by Friday.

There was talk, but of declaring Daegu, Korea’s fourth-largest city, and the surrounding area, 170 miles north of Seoul, a”special disastrous zone.”

 

Korean Market

The majority of cases are traceable to the Daegu center of a Christian sect, Shincheonji, some of the members had seen Wuhan, the epicenter of the virus in China, for meetings with shaky at a”home church” there. Friday had, most of the 200,000 members of this sect during South Korea tested for the virus, accounting for lots of the instances that were new.

Global concerns, nevertheless, led South Korea’s President Moon Jae-in to frighten the virus” can deal an unspeakable blow to the international market and the Korean economy.”

Korean sector has been hit on by the virus. Hyundai Motor, with shutting down its factories since the epidemic totaled, saw exports drop 21.4percent in February from the exact same month last year, according to Yonhap news agency. Total motor vehicle exports dropped 27.4% in the first two months of 2020, continuing a downward trend dating from August 2019.

“Now is a crisis,” Moon was quoted by a spokesman as saying at a meeting with high officials. “We should do things that are unprecedented.” Before, he said”domestically we have included the blaze of COVID-19 and sought to curb the further spread,” however Koreans still have a great deal to fear.

That was clear once the authorities asked bureaucrats to operate from home as much as possible when necessary and rotate in and out of the offices. Also, the need for”facial recognition” was suspended so government workers could maintain their face masks on when passing through security checks at entrances to buildings.

All that looked like a fantastic idea as the amount of those afflicted by the virus climbed to 23 in the primary government complex and 105 at a call center in Seoul that’s now described as a source of a”cluster disease.”

As a sign of the desire for good relations between Korea and China, the source of the worldwide pandemic, the ambassador to Korea, Xing Haiming of China, said that his nation is currently devoting 25,000 face masks.

Xing made much of the relationship between South Korea and China, saying as long as both”protect each other, look after each other, we could definitely win.”

