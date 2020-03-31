Corona’s impact: H-1B workers sought 4-month stay in US

Thousands of H-1B visa workers have asked the Trump administration to allow them to stay there for four more months due to the outbreak of the Coronavirus. There are a large number of Indians among them.

What is the issue

Significantly, due to Corona, there is a fear of large scale layoffs in America. H-1B visas are given by the US government to foreign technology professionals, including a large number of Indians. According to its rule, if the job of such a professional is lost, then he can stay for only two months without a job. But now these workers have demanded that the government let the government stay there for at least six months without a job.

What is the rule

The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa based on which US companies employ foreign workers in their specialty work. Every year technology companies of America employ thousands of foreign employees, which consists largely of youth from India and China.

According to the news agency PTI, according to the rules of the US government so far, such an employee has to leave the US with his family within 60 days or 2 months of leaving the job.

What is the fear

Experts believe that the economic crisis will increase further in America, which is badly affected by Corona, and this may result in massive layoffs. In the week ending March 21, only 3.3 million people in America have been unemployed. According to an estimate, at least 47 lakh more people may be unemployed. It is also news that a large number of H-1B visa workers have also lost their jobs.

Although American employees get facilities like unemployment allowance, workers with H-1B visas do not get any such benefit. H-1B visa workers have launched a petition campaign on the White House website of the US President’s Office.

In it, he wrote, ‘We request the government to temporarily extend the 60-day grace period to 180 days and protect H-1B visa works in this difficult time.’ The President’s office will consider this petition only if there is the support of at least 10 thousand people.