Corona: Tent testing in US, hospital being built in park, army helping

America, the world’s most powerful country, is groaning with the coronavirus. America, the world’s superpower, came under the grip of Corona in such a way that there is a shortage of resources here. Hospital beds have started falling in America, there is a shortage of ventilators here.

To deal with the situation, now the corona is being tested by making temporary arrangements in the tent itself. The army has been called for assistance and parks are being converted into hospitals to deal with emergencies. Please tell that the advisors of Trump have said that at least two lakh people can be killed by the coronavirus.

Hospital is being built in a public park

After this, America is very cautious. According to PTI’s report, there are war-like conditions in America at this time. The army’s help is being sought to build a hospital in a hurry. Due to lack of space, a temporary hospital is being built in the convention center, race track, and public park.

Automobil companies are making ventilators

US auto companies have stopped production of cars and vehicles at this time. Instead, these companies are making ventilators. It will be used for Americans suffering from the corona. Apart from this, these companies are making other treatment devices. Let us know that such a situation comes only during the war.

Next 30 days challenge

US President Donald Trump has said that the next 30 days are very important and challenging. Trump said, ‘Every man has to play a role in this battle. This is our common national duty. The next 30 days are a very challenging time. “Trump said that the more we fight this disease the sooner we can do it. Let us tell you that President Trump has increased social distancing for April 30.

The 68-bed hospital being built in New York’s Central Park

A 68-bed hospital has been built in collaboration with Mount Sinai Hospital in Central Park in New York City, USA. It is a hospital running in tents. New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said that it has been arranged to deal with the emergency. In this hospital, the corona test can be done as well as corona victims will also be treated. Here people suffering from respiratory problems can be treated. Let me tell you that the New York City of America is most affected by Corona.