Comedian Star Kathy Griffin Says That U.S. Has Tested 552,000 People For Coronavirus, That’s Not Enough in That Condition

Vice President Mike Pence said Thursday that the U.S. has analyzed 552,000 people for coronavirus, underscoring how analyzing capability has ramped up lately. Patients suffering from symptoms are still unable to receive examined, including comedian Kathy Griffin, and the U.S. is still far from where it needs to be to contain the disease’s spread.

Testing capacity increased exponentially following the federal government cut down on red tape which prevented academic and commercial labs from utilizing their tests over the last few weeks.

The 552,000 tests nationally only amounts to some fraction of the total U.S. population and other countries, for example South Korea, have analyzed more people per capita than the U.S.

due to the lack of functioning evaluations, many patients with symptoms have been told that they can not be analyzed, and the CDC’s guidance still prioritizes patients who are hospitalized.

The absence of testing has caused widespread frustration. Comedian Kathy Griffin is the most recent to whine about the frustrations. She tweeted Wednesday she was not able to receive examined and had been hospitalized for symptoms.

Griffin’s experience stands in contrast to a politicians and athletes, such as Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant and Senator Rand Paul, who have been able to receive tested without experiencing symptoms.

News peg: The U.S. surpassed both China and Italy for the best number of present confirmed coronavirus cases on Thursday, which makes the U.S. the greatest outbreak on the planet. Regardless of the rapid spread, the U.S. has reported substantially fewer deaths than other nations with comparable disease levels. While the U.S., China and Italy hover at about 80,000 confirmed instances, the U.S. has only counted 1,000 deaths compared to China’s 3,287 and Italy’s 8,165.

Essential background: South Korea used competitive and early testing to contain the virus, also has been utilized as an example of how governments can face the coronavirus without rigorous lockdown steps seen in Italy, the U.S. and other parts of Europe. Considering that the U.S. does not have widespread testing yet, no one knows the true number of favorable cases, including those who are asymptomatic, therefore it is not possible to isolate those who’ve been infected and prevent the spread.