Regardless of a slow beginning, the efforts in containing the COVID-19 outbreak of China is just nothing short of extraordinary, and also the speed where the epidemic has been brought under control is equally remarkable. However, as Fan Gang, one of China’s top economists and a part of Forbes Asia Panel of Economic Commentators, explains below, China’s financial recovery will probably probably be unlike the rebound from the SARS epidemic. The structure of the economy today is extremely different from 2003, and China will also face global headwinds since the markets in North America and Europe are slowing down because of COVID-19. Anticipate a gradual recovery.

Fan Gang: This Time Is Different

Since the SARS outbreak in 2003, China’s economic construction dependent on production and infrastructure investment, and has become more within a growing service industry. It’s ironic that this growth is a key reason why the economy is hit harder now by COVID-19 than it was by SARS. The financial effect of an epidemic comes out of the need to isolate individuals, which restricts their motion, hence their ability, let alone want, to spend concerning entertainment, shopping, traveling, socializing, and so on. For about 55 percent of the GDP of China, investment counted in 2003, and economic growth continuing with investment/construction projects having kept moving and the recovery has been rapid. Although the GDP growth rate was down by about 5 percent in the second quarter, the growth of 2003 ended up higher by 1 percent than in 2002. While consumption had risen to 60% in contrast, investment in 2019 accounted for less than 40% of GDP. Corresponding to the growth of the weight of consumption is the growth. In a recovery in an outbreak like COVID-19 activities from private consumption is a lot slower than restarting investment and manufacturing. This is really corroborated by a lesser”restart ratio” in services and consumption compared using the”restart ratio” in investment and manufacturing. As a result, the preponderance of ingestion and services in the Chinese economy today means that we won’t observe a sharp recovery.

What’s more, COVID-19 is a virus that is trickier because it can be spread by people that are showing no symptoms in any way. It, therefore, requires long periods of quarantine and social distancing, which in turn makes the resume of economic actions much slower compared to SARS. The speed and extent to that COVID-19 became international is another key difference with SARS. Even as the Chinese market is returning to normal, Chinese firms have to prepare for a”second wave” of breakdowns of their global supply chains due to the shutdown of international factories and international transport. At precisely the exact same time, China has to tackle”imported infections” as tens of thousands of Chinese nationals are returning home to”safe-heaven” to escape COVID-19 that’s raging in different countries.

It might come as no surprise to determine the GDP growth rate of China for the first two-quarters of the season down to a very low range of 2 percent to 3% year-over-year. In the second half of 2020, recovery will gear up thanks to the fiscal stimulus that is timely and monetary support announced by the authorities. However, for reasons mentioned above, and given the unfavorable global economic and fiscal conditions, it’s exceedingly improbable that expansion in the next half of the year might be sufficient to bring the full year of GDP growth back to a”normal” amount of 6%. Don’t expect a recovery just like in 2003.