Children aren’t Resistant to Coronavirus : What You Need To Know ?

By- Saurabh Jha 'AZAD'
  • The novel coronavirus is very harmful to elderly patients and those men and women who suffer from preexisting medical conditions, but kids can also have COVID-19, whether they show symptoms or not.
  • Coronavirus symptoms in children can include cold-like signs such as fever, runny nose, and cough, according to the CDC.
  • Severe COVID-19 cases have been rare in children, but teens as young as 14 have died from the disease.

You often hear that it’s the elderly and immunocompromised who are the most vulnerable to experiencing a severe case of COVID-19. But everyone can be infected and pass on the novel coronavirus even children of any age, to others. That is why it’s vital to keep your kids for as long as you can throughout the outbreak. You should also keep an eye on symptoms that make sure they get appropriate therapy and may suggest a coronavirus infection.

The official CDC guidelines say that current evidence suggests”children don’t appear to be at greater risk for COVID-19 than adults.” The organization explains that the indicators are similar in adults and children. As a reminder, COVID-19 doesn’t have a specific set of symptoms, although physicians have identified at least one unexpected indication that seems increasingly frequent: the loss of smell and flavor. The CDC explains.

COVID-19’s indications are similar in adults and children. But, children with verified COVID-19 have generally presented with moderate symptoms. Reported symptoms in children include symptoms, such as cough, runny nose, and fever. Diarrhea and vomiting have also been reported.

The CDC adds that it’s not known if some children might be like kids with medical conditions.

Separately, Harvard Medical School cites a comprehensive study from China that seemed at COVID-19 infections and discovered that most cases are curable:

The news in this research is that 90% of the [] children had a sickness that was moderate, mild, or asymptomatic to severe or critical. That means that even if the children were sick, with cough and fever, 90 percent need oxygen didn’t have trouble breathing or need to be in the intensive care unit. While 4.4% were reported as asymptomatic, given that just a third had lab testing, it is very possible that the actual amount of preventable infections in children during that time period was higher. One child died.

The analysis also revealed that younger kids are at risk of developing a case. But the kid to have died of the ones was a 14-year-old.

Teenagers died in the United States and Europe of COVID-19. After being denied care because he didn’t have health insurance, A 17-year-old at California died. Promising soccer player Jaquan Anderson 17, died in New Orleans. A 16-year-old from France was hospitalized on Monday with respiratory distress. By Tuesday evening, her condition was worsening at an alarming rate and she died. She had no known medical conditions.

In which an infant younger expired, the instance in a kid comes from Illinois. “There’s never been a death associated with COVID-19 in a baby. A full evaluation is underway to ascertain the reason behind death,” IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike explained. “We must do what we can to avoid the spread of this deadly virus. Otherwise to protect ourselves, but to protect those around us.”

Doctors warn that attention to kids is demanded, even if they are experiencing moderate symptoms. There was A four-year-old confirmed COVID-19 positive and doctors have no clue how the child got the illness.

“When an individual, or a kid, is found in the area, we are concerned that likely there are a number of different cases circulating in adults, and it is reaching the point that the kids are getting sick,” Dr. Enrique Caceres informed KRGV. Children can be a threat to many others and their families. Caceres counsels parents to call a pediatrician to explain symptoms should they suspect their kid is ill.

Apart from the symptoms recorded by the CDC, Harvard Medical School says parents must also be on the lookout for these signs and seek medical aid if any of them occur:

  • Any trouble breathing — strong or rapid breathing, pale or blue-colored skin, difficulty talking or eating, or performing usual activities due to breathing problems
  • A high fever you can not get down (while nothing has been confirmed, there are some issues raised about using ibuprofen with COVID-19 — from an abundance of caution, it is Ideal to use acetaminophen instead)
  • Unusual sleepiness
  • Pain or irritability you can’t soothe
  • Trouble drinking or desire to drink, and is making less urine
