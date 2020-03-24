Checking In–And Caring for One Another

Like the United States, Canada and England follow several countries around the globe and transition into a working-from-home scenario, I want to take a moment to highlight the lengths our firm, like all businesses, is choosing to maintain our stakeholders — and above all our audience — informed. Our editorial team, led by Randall Lane, has expanded our breaking news desk to offer 24/7 coverage of the crisis. They’ve introduced three new newsletters: “Working From Home,” Navigating the Pandemic” and”Sound Money,” that will launch this Thursday. Our global staff of editors and network of subscribers is generating more coverage before. And our almost 40 licensees across the world are pivoting to provide their audiences the information and information they will need to serve their audiences.

Every one of the previous seven days has brought record traffic because our viewers turn to us for reliable, authoritative reporting and analysis. As Randall noted last week, we are engaging more people than ever before in our history. Our inner figures reveal more than 119 million users worldwide have visited month-to-date. On the earnings front, our newly appointed Chief Revenue Officer Jessica Sibley is aligning all facets of our organization — from Live and sales events to advertising and audience development — listening to key clients and helping them decide the best path forward for their brands. At a time when people are currently looking to outlets like ours, they are also searching for inspiration and guidance from entrepreneurs, and we’re working with them to rally in real-time. Our editorial and product teams continue to focus on new methods to engage our viewers today more than ever before.

After this week, we are going to be introducing new products to present our CMO, Under Forbes Women 30, CIO, CFO, small business and communities the insight, knowledge, and access to each other lead. You will hear more in our Communities Director Jenny Rooney this past week. And, last but not least, on Friday, our Forbes8 team held a digital conference,” Business Resiliency: Thriving In Crucial Times,” which attracted almost 2,000 registrants. As we are engaging our stakeholders, I would like to admit and once again thank the countless behind-the-scenes people in our newsroom, across our earnings org, and our corporate services. I continue to be motivated by every one of our employees and from our marketing partners, peer companies and much more. There’s no dearth of direction, and it is inspiring to see everybody everywhere drawing together in service of one another.